kim-kardashian-reposts-anti-ice-message-amid-immigration-crackdown-in-minnesapolis

As ICE and border agents continue their immigration crackdown sweep through Minneapolis, Kim Kardashian reposts an anti-ICE message she made last summer when agents werein Los Angeles.

Over the weekend, the reality TV queen criticized the agents for their actions amid the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great,” she wrote. “But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in humane ways, we have to speak up. We have to do what’s right.”

Kardashian then wrote, “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.”

The repost comes two weeks after the fatal shooting of ICU nurse and protester Alex Pretti. As previously reported, Pretti was shot amid a scuffle with multiple border agents on Jan. 24.

Along with Alex Pretti, fellow Minneapolis resident Renee Good was shot while she and her wife confronted by multiple ICE agents on Jan. 7. Another person was shot by agents in the leg, but survived the encounter.

Kim Kardashian Has Publicly Condemned ICE Multiple Times

At the DVF Awards last summer, Kim Kardashian shared her thoughts on the often-violent ICE raids.

“In the news you hear, ‘Oh, it’s about people who have committed these crimes and they’re trying to help out our country,'” she said, per Variety. “But then you hear about all of the people who have worked so hard to build our country, and so many people that are such a part of our country getting affected. People I know. People my friends know.”

Kardashian further pointed out, “You want to believe that there’s a powerful message in protection, but then you see that it’s not really happening like that.”

The reality TV star acknowledged the situation is “really tough” but offered a solution. “I think that we have to do what we can to protect the people that have really supported and built our country.”