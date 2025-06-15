Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Her Response to LA Anti-ICE Protests

Reality TV icon Kim Kardashian is facing criticism over her recent response to the anti-ICE protests in LA.

In a recent Instagram Story post, The Kardashians star released a statement about the LA protests and her thoughts about the recent ICE raids in and around the City of Angels.

“When we’re told that ICE exists to keep our country safe and remove violent criminals – great. But when we witness innocent, hardworking people being ripped from their families in inhumane ways, we have to speak up,” she wrote. ” We have to do what’s right.”

Kim Kardashian speaks out about the LA anti-ICE protests. Photo by Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian continued by stating, “Growing up in LA, I’ve seen how deeply immigrants are woven into the fabric of this city. They are our neighbors, friends, classmates, coworkers, and family. No matter where you fall politically, it’s clear that our communities thrive because of the contributions of immigrants. We can’t turn a blind eye when fear and injustice keep people from living their lives freely and safely.”

She went on to add, “There HAS to be a BETTER way.”

President Donald Trump previously ordered the National Guard to go to LA after he claimed the anti-ICE protests got out of control. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass have condemned the President’s move.

The protests were a response to the approximately 119 ICE arrests made throughout the LA area earlier this month. A total of 44 arrests were made on the day the protests started to become unruly, resulting in protesters being pepper-sprayed and being shot by police with rubber bullets.

Although her response to the LA protests is commendable by some, others quickly slammed Kim Kardashian.

“So Kim Kardashian went to law school and works in prison reform, yet she voted for a convicted felon?” one critic wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I think her work of getting people out of prison didn’t need to span to Trump. She can post about ice all she wants. SHE VOTED FOR HIM!”

Turning Point USA and outspoken Trump supporter Charlie Kirk criticized Kim Kardashian and her response to the LA protest, noting that “there isn’t a better way” to handle the immigration “issues” he believes are in the U.S.

“If someone came to America uninvited, they have broken the law,” he wrote. “And if we ignore that, we degrade our entire system of order, justice, and good governance. You let this slide, and you get a society where no one stops you or stealing, burning cards, or destroying public buildings. In other words, you get California with all of its problems – a state that used to be, and still should be a paradise.”

Kirk then noted his remarks aren’t speaking on the “stress on the social services, schools, hospitals, and cultural unity. “Just because some of them just want to work doesn’t make it okay,” he continued. “Most have stolen identities, many are guilty of much more violent crimes. You have to reset the table. You have to restore order. No sob stories.”