Kim Kardashian Adds Questionable New Bra To Skims Collection With NSFW Post

“Unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.”

Kim Kardashian, TV personality and Skims founder introduced a new bra to the shapewear line—one with built-in nipples.

The Ultimate Nipple Bra ($62), as reported by Page Six, is a new version of the brand’s popular push-up bra. According to Skims’ Instagram post, the bra has a “Perfect fullness with a built-in, faux nipple for a shock factor.”

In the tongue-in-cheek advertisement, Kim showed off her comedian chops and explained, “The Earth’s temperature is getting hotter and hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking. And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part.”

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand-new bra with a built-in nipple — so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she continued while presenting an old-school diagram of the shapewear.

While walking toward the camera, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star quipped, “Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder.”

“And unlike the icebergs,” the Skims founder joked as the camera zoomed in on her chest, “These aren’t going anywhere.”

Is 2023 The Year Of The Nipple?

According to Skims fans, yes!

On TikTok, creator Natalya Toryanski posted a video about the new bra. The text across the clip reads, “Just saw the new Skims bra with the built-in nips,” while Toryanski playfully displays her credit card, meaning she wants to purchase the bra.

Many of the content creator’s followers agree in the comment section—the bra is a must-have.

One follower commented about the bra, “it’s a slay fr im not mad at it.”

“Omg yay I thought I was the only one that wants it 😭😭” another remarked.

“Purchasing immediately,” a third followed said.

A fourth follower commented, “This bra style was such a trend in the early 90s so cool to see how trends resurface.”

Hats off—or bras off—to Kim Kardashian for her iconic shapewear masterpiece.