Inside The Brief But Passionate Fling Between Kim Basinger And Prince

Most celebrity couples are well known, getting spotted on dates and walking red carpets together. However, Kim Basinger and Prince kept things pretty under-the-radar during their 1989 romance.

Basinger Moved To Minneapolis To Be With Prince In 1989

Like many star-studded couples, Basinger and Prince allegedly met at work. Both were part of Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman; Basinger starred as Bruce Wayne’s love interest, Vicki Vale, while Prince created the now-iconic soundtrack.

The couple were so in love, Basinger even moved to the pop star’s native Minneapolis to be with him. Basinger’s family was reportedly not pleased about the pair’s whirlwind romance and even showed up in Minneapolis to take the actress home. However, Basinger remembers her time with Prince fondly.

“He’s a brilliant talent,” the actress told The Daily Beast in 2015. “There’s no doubt about that. I don’t really have boundaries, so I enjoyed that time of my life. It was a really special moment in time, and I have great memories. I don’t put a lot of restrictions on myself, let’s just put it that way. If there’s someone I connect with, we’ll go on these rides together. So that was a neat time in my life.”

Basinger and Prince were so close, they even worked on music together. The couple made a never-released album called Hollywood Affair. While the songs on this album have not yet been made public, another song Prince released allegedly features Basinger.

They Reportedly Got Intimate Recording A Single

“Scandalous Sex Suite” is one of Prince’s steamier tracks, featuring suggestive language and sensual noises that some claim are real-life recordingings of the couple getting intimate. A 1989 Lawrence Journal-World article quotes Jill Willis, Prince’s publicist, as saying the song is a “lover’s dialogue.”

“It’s not the language itself, but more the suggestiveness of the language … that may make it sort of scandalous,” she continued. Willis also mentioned that Paisley Park Records vice president Alan Leeds visited the singer’s home studio while they were recording—but got uncomfortable and left when Prince opened a jar of honey.

“I think the fact that he felt uncomfortable enough to leave the studio tells you something,” she laughed. “I don’t think they were making tea.” Prince and Basinger were obviously very close, but the romance eventually ran its course.

By 1990, Basinger was involved with co-star Alec Baldwin, who she would go on to marry in 1993. The couple had a daughter but divorced in 2001. Prince went on to date many different women, including Carmen Electra, Ananda Lewis, and Nona Gaye. He married back-up dancer Mayte Garcia in 1996, but the pair split three years later. Basinger and Prince’s relationship might not have lasted very long, but the couple were clearly very close, living and working together until their split.

