Why You Never See Kim Basinger In Movies Anymore And What She’s Doing Now

Oscar-winning actor, Kim Basinger, was once the it-girl of Hollywood. It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly 40 years since we watched her in her breakout role as Bond girl Domino in Never Say Never Again. But, in 2022, it feels like we haven’t heard from the leading lady in years. So, what happened to Kim Basinger? Will she be gracing the big screen again anytime soon?

Kim Basinger Was Once One Of Hollywood’s Most Prominent Actresses

In the ‘80s, Kim Basinger was one of the most popular actresses around. She was the ultimate sex symbol, often being compared to Brigitte Bardot and Marilyn Monroe. She started out modeling and playing bit parts in various TV series. She got her big break in 1983 when she was cast as Domino in the Never Say Never Again and appeared in Playboy.

(Warner Brothers / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images)

She went on to star in other hit films like 9 ½ Weeks, Too Hot To Handle, and of course, Batman. However, it was her role as Lynn Bracken in LA Confidential that really changed the way she was viewed in Hollywood. That performance scored her an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Why She Rarely Acts Anymore

Basinger’s last acting gig was in her appearances in the Fifty Shades sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed back in 2017 and 2018.

One major reason why Basinger isn’t working in entertainment as much these days is that she suffers from agoraphobia and anxiety. According to a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, she has made the decision to cope with her illness without the aid of medication. She said, “Now I wake up and enjoy life. I didn’t want to live on drugs. I wanted to face everything I was afraid of.”

In addition to Basinger’s struggles with anxiety, the actress has never enjoyed the fame aspect of her job. According to Basinger, “I’m not a big red-carpet girl. But I love the work.” She’s also grateful for how long she’s been able to do the work that she has and feels “blessed because I’ve had such longevity.”

Basinger Wanted To Protect Her Daughter

As Basinger’s daughter Ireland Baldwin (who she shares with her ex-husband Alec Baldwin) grew up, she realized it was best to keep Ireland away from the pressures of fame and try to keep a lower profile. “She grew up in the limelight but I tried to provide stability and a quieter world,” Basinger said of her now 26-year-old daughter.

Basinger succeeded in giving Ireland a quieter life with a sense of normalcy. But, growing up with a star-studded family tree, Ireland was bound to find her way back to Hollywood. She eventually followed in her mom’s footsteps and became a model signed with Two Management and IMG Models. “She’s doing extremely well,” Basinger told Vanity Fair. “You just want them to follow their own path, and she totally did this on her own.”

She Has A Passion For Animals

In addition to being her mini-me’s biggest cheerleader, Basinger has dedicated a lot of her time to ending animal cruelty. ​​In 2019, she received an award from Last Chance for Animals for her work investigating animal abuse. She told Extra, “I love my work as an actress, professionally… but this is my heart… and when I stand up for my animals… this is my heart.”

We hope Basinger continues following her heart, being a great mom, and fighting for things that really matter. And, of course, we hope she has a little spare time to return to the big screen.