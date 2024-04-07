Bianca Censori Reportedly Plans to ‘Get Pregnant Soon,’ Continue Wearing Revealing Outfits

Bianca Censori is allegedly planning to expand her family entourage with Kanye West, aiming to keep her allure intact even while pregnant. This follows her family refuting allegations of being worried about her well-being following her marriage to the veteran rapper.

As reported by the U.S. Sun, the Australian architect is prepared to design a family with Ye. A source speaking to the news outlet revealed that Censori adores her fashion sense and envisions starting a family with West.

The source suggested she could take inspiration from Rihanna, known for flaunting crop tops and daring outfits during pregnancy.

“Bianca is in her element,” the insider told the outlet. “She loves the attention and being dressed by Ye, despite what everyone thinks of her outfits.”

“She feels a lot of her looks are artistic, not just about the fashion,” the source continued. “Bianca is fully dedicated and in it for the long haul. She doesn’t care what people think of her.”

Insider Says They ‘Wouldn’t Be Surprised’ If Bianca Censori Got Pregnant Soon

“I wouldn’t be surprised if [Bianca Censori] got pregnant soon, and she’ll still wear revealing outfits the same as Rihanna did.” the insider speculated.

“She feels like royalty with Kanye. She is happy to support everything he does and be there at all times, even if he’s intense.”

Meanwhile, Bianca’s sister, model Angelina Censori, recently debunked rumors about their father Leo Censori planning to confront Kanye over Bianca’s attire. She clarified that these reports were false.

“We all support him. We support his new album. [The family supports] his new clothes he’s dropping,” Angelina told the Herald Sun last month. Angelica then added that reports of her pop wanting a sit down with Ye were “all just bulls—t.”

Bianca Censori’s father and family have reportedly voiced concerns about the former architectural designer’s relationship ever since her marriage to Kanye West in December 2022. Tensions escalated when Bianca began attracting attention by frequently wearing revealing outfits in public with Ye.

After splitting from Kim Kardashian in 2021, West enlisted Censori as his architectural designer. Their collaboration flourished, culminating in marriage in December 2022, a mere month following West’s divorce from Kardashian.

Censori is something of an enigma. She hasn’t given any recent interviews and generally shies away from making eye contact in public.

This behavior has led some to question whether she exercises free will within her marriage. However, insiders close to Censori insist her provocative outfit choices are performance art.