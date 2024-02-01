‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Producer Bradley Thomas’ Wife Dies by Suicide

Bradley Thomas, a producer of Leonard DiCaprio’s 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, is currently in mourning after his wife, Isabelle Thomas, committed suicide earlier this week in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that Isabelle jumped from a balcony at the Hotel Angeleno in West Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 29. She was discovered dead on the scene. The sources said she jumped from a high-level floor. No suicide note was left behind.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Officer is currently investigating the death of Bradley Thomas’ wife. So far, the examiner has listed her death as suicide, with the official cause being attributed to multiple traumatic injuries.

Bradley Thomas has been married to Isabelle since 2018. They also share two young children and were publicly seen together as recently as Jan. 13. She was only 39 years old at the time of her death.

Along with Killers of the Flower Moon, Thomas has produced other hit films, including There’s Something About Mary, Hall Pass, The Heartbreak Kid, The Ringer, and Dumb and Dumber.

He has also been nominated for numerous awards. Most recently he received the Academy Awards for Best Motion Picture of the Year for Killers of the Flower Moon. He shares the nomination with Dan Friedkin, Martin Scorses, and Daniel Lupi.

Along with the Best Motion Picture, Killers of the Flower Moon also received Academy Awards nominations for nine other categories. Among them are, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role.

Bradley Thomas is teaming up with Scorsese once again for the upcoming film The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.

Bradley Thomas is One of Four Co-Founders of Imperative Entertainment

Decades after his career began, Bradley Thomas teamed up with Dan Friedkin, Tim Kring, and Zak Kadison to create Imperative Entertainment in 2014.

According to Variety, the entertainment studio is focused on the development, production, and financing of both original and branded entertainment. The entertainment includes television, films, video games, books, and new media.

The company was founded by Friedkin’s Friedkin Group. Its mission is to create, co-produce, and acquire original concept-driven material. The key focus is also on action, comedy, adventure, sci-fi, and fantasy.

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the studio’s projects. Others include Clint Eastwood’s The Mule as well as Black Bird and Elizabeth the First.