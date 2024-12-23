Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano Is Erupting

Kilauea Volcano, which is dubbed one of the most active volcanoes on Earth, is erupting just days before Christmas.

Videos by Suggest

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Kilauea started erupting at 2 a.m. local time on Monday, Dec. 23, on the main island.

“At 4:30 a.m., lava fountains were observed with heights up to 80 meters (262 feet),” the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory stated. “Molten material, including lava bombs, is being ejected from the vents on the caldera floor up onto the west caldera rim, within the closed area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.”

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory further revealed that the volcanic gas and ejecta hazards west of the erupting vents stress the hazardous nature of this closed area of Kīlauea’s summit.

“By 5:30 a.m., lava covered an estimated area of 400 acres of the caldera floor,” the observatory also pointed out. “Eruptive activity is currently confined to the summit region. No significant changes have been observed in the rift zones.”

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also stated that as of 6:30 a.m. local time, the eruption had stabilized within the crater. There are no immediate threats to infrastructure.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory also lowered the Kīlauea’s volcano alert level from warning to watch. Its aviation color code has been lowered from red to orange.

The volcano has notably erupted often since 1983.

Head USGS Scientist in Hawaii Speaks Out about Kilauea Volcano’s Latest Eruption

Ken Hon, the head USGS scientist in Hawaii, spoke to CBS affiliate KGMB about the latest Kilauea Volcano eruption. He stated that it was the fifth eruption Kilauea has experienced since December 2020.

“There’s some very large fountains playing in the southwest corner of Halemaumau Crater,” Hon explained. “Which is in the southern half of Kaluapele, or the summit caldera of Kilauea Volcano up here and near the entrance of Volcanoes National Park.”

Hon also stated that the latest lava flows have already covered the old lava lake that began in 2020. It is approximately 400 acres.

“It’s a pretty exciting time,” Hon continued. “This is a really big voluminous eruption.”

KGMB further reported that the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement Monday morning saying very light ashfall is expected near the volcano through at least 6 p.m.

The last time Kilauea erupted was in September in a remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. It only lasted for a few days. Another eruption occurred in June 2024 and lasted about five days.



