Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Creepy’ Hands In Insta Post Has Fans Comparing Them To Raw Chicken

Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram post declaring “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies” was widely assumed to be in regards to her ex Tristan Thompson. He’d recently been seen with a new woman on his lap after being forced to acknowledge that he’d fathered a child with another woman while still dating Kardashian. But some savvy-eyed followers soon noted something off about Kardashian’s hands that some deemed downright “creepy.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Hands Cause A Stir

In the aftermath of the latest news of Tristan Thompson’s infidelity, Khloé Kardashian is trying to get her groove back. Generally speaking, there’s no better way to get one’s groove back than posting hot pictures of yourself to social media with a vague, yet accusatory caption. That’s exactly what Kardashian did, but the results were mixed, to say the least.

The blue-check crowd are the top comments and come from friends and admirers of Kardashian alike. It was the unverified users whose comments were the most unflattering. The photos in question were the sort we’ve come to expect from the Kardashian/Jenner family. Kardashian poses in a beige bodysuit and thigh-high designer boots inside of a luxury car. There was one photo out of the six photo set that got followers talking.

Bizarre Barbie-Like Pose To Blame

In the third photo, Kardashian sits in the car and strikes what can only be described as a Barbie pose. Her arm is held up and bent like the dolls of old, with her hand stretched out flat. The pose is unfortunate because it puts a spotlight on Kardashian’s hand.

As many followers pointed out, it’s way paler than Kardashian’s face and, together with the stiff way she’s holding it out, makes her look like an automaton at best and a Nosferatu-like vampire at worst. Somewhere in the middle, which is oddly enough the last place you’d want to be, you could describe her hand as looking like a chicken foot, which some commenters rushed to do.

“The chicken hand,” one follower laughingly wrote. Another pointed out, “Hand shade vs face” followed by two crying laughing emojis. “Love her but the hands don’t match,” a nicer commenter added, while others dug in even deeper. “Her hands look so so scary on that 3rd picture,” one person wrote with another agreeing, “Her hand on the third pic looks creepy.”

Others parsed out their tough love with some advice and friendly reminders. “You forgot to filter your hands [too] sis…” wrote a fan while another demanded, “Girl put some tanner on those hands.” Another simply commented, “Beautiful pics but ur hands scared tf outta me! Spray tan them too!” Seems like Kardashian has all the tools she needs to avoid this sort of incident again.

