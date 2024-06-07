khloe-kardashian-slammed-for-allowing-6-year-old-daughter-true-to-sign-modeling-deal

Khloe Kardashian is receiving major backlash for letting her 6-year-old daughter, True, sign a modeling deal.

On Instagram, Khloe shared a video of her daughter revealing that she was the “face of Zip N’ Bear.”

“True is so excited to be the new face of Zip N’ Bear,” Khloe said in the video with her True. “She loves these jams, and she’s more excited about the fact that Little Zippy, who you can snuggle and cuddle with, has matching pajamas.”

True added, “You can buy the bear and you can wear matching pajamas!”

“Every pajama set that you can buy for your child, you can also dress Zippy the Bear in,” Khloe added.

In unison, the mother and daughter ended the video by stating, “We’re so excited!”

Khloe Kardashian Receives Hate for Daughter’s Modeling Gig

Many people are not happy with Khloe’s willingness to allow her 6-year-old to model for money.

“When do you have enough money?” one Instagram user asked. “Don’t you have enough without pimping out your 6 yo?”

“Why don’t you teach her about helping others and donate proceeds to charity?” another commented.

A third person added, “Umm no. Can’t you make your millions of dollars somewhere else?”

One person even brought up the issue of “nepotism,” which the Kardashians have been dragged for in the past.

“Oh gosh the [Kardashians] are throwing their nepo kids down our throat,” the IG user wrote. “Will they ever go away?”

Kim Kardashian recently received backlash as well when her daughter, North West, performed at Disney’s The Lion King concert during Memorial Day weekend. In response to Kim’s posts of North’s performance on social media, users provided tons of criticism over the matter.

“Yeah your nepotism isn’t cute,” one person wrote. “She wasn’t appropriate for the role.”

“People paid thousands to see a professional show, not an elementary performance,” a second person wrote. “The nepotism in this was unfair to the cast and paying customers.”