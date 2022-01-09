Backlash Erupts For Khloe, Kim, And Kourtney Kardashian Over Resurfaced Clip Amid Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal

After Tristan Thompson finally admitted to fathering a third child with another woman while still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian, some online are calling for the reality star to publicly apologize to former family friend Jordyn Woods. An old Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip from the time of the 2019 kissing scandal has resurfaced showing sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim engaging in what some called “bullying” behavior towards Woods.

The Origins Of The Jordyn Woods/Kardashian Rift

The bad blood between model Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian/Jenner family all began after the then 21-year-old was spotted kissing Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson at a house party in 2019, while Khloe andThompson were together the first time. Woods was Khloe’s youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend and lived with the reality star. Following the scandal, Woods moved out of Kylie’s mansion and was cut off from the entire family.

Khloe broke up with Thompson after the incident. The two later reconciled in 2020, though they later broke up again in June 2021. During that time, Thompson faced another cheating accusation, which he denied, before he ultimately admitted early in 2022 that he had been unfaithful to Khloe and fathered a third child with a different woman.

Though Thompson was forgiven for his role in the scandal, Woods has remained excommunicated from the family that she practically grew up with. Just a few months later, she made an appearance on her family friend Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Live show Red Table Talk to share her own side of the scandal, which further infuriated Khloe.

Khloe Took Feud With Woods Public On Twitter

The Good American founder blasted Woods on Twitter, claiming she had never called her to apologize, adding, “BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

There’s been renewed scrutiny on this tweet in the aftermath of Tristan Thompson’s admission that he fathered a third child while still dating Khloe in early 2021. Many insist that Thompson’s continued infidelity proves that it wasn’t Woods who broke up the family and criticized the Revenge Body star for blaming the other woman while seemingly ignoring Thompson’s responsibility and accountability for his own actions.

Backlash Over Resurfaced Clip Erupts

Another piece of Keeping Up With The Kardashians history has also begun circulating again. Footage from the show covering the scandal as it happened showed sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe passionately explaining to their mom Kris Jenner why they needed to show the world, including “bitches” who want to take “their men” how scary they really are. Both Kourtney and Kim insisted in the clip, shared by a Twitter user, that taking the high road on the matter would make them look “weak.”

Remember when the Kardashian sisters wanted to scare the crap out of Jordyn Woods and show her no mercy for her daring to go near, “Khloe’s man,” Tristan Thompson?



This is so scary to watch because sober, Kim and Kourtney truly wanted Jordyn to suffer and possibly harm herself. pic.twitter.com/tswBflw3o2 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 4, 2022

The Twitter user added several other clips from that time period, almost all of which include Khloe calling Woods, who is nearly 14 years younger than Khloe, a “bitch” and using other harsh language to describe a young woman who had previously been a close family friend. To her credit, Kylie did tell Kim that “bullying” Woods as punishment was a step too far, but her older sisters were clearly not opposed to airing their bad opinions of Woods to their millions of followers online.

Here’s Khloe doubling down as she calls Jordyn and Jada, “bitches” and “these people.” pic.twitter.com/SJNwkQsL7O — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 6, 2022

….and here’s Khloe, Kim, Kylie, Kendall, Kourtney, Kris and MJ talking about how to take Jordyn down. Jordyn is referred to as a “bitch,” again. pic.twitter.com/pD4wLzMjEE — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 6, 2022

Many online have pointed out how unacceptably toxic Khloe’s behavior at the time was, no matter how hurt she was by the younger woman’s betrayal. Some commenters mentioned not only the wide age gap between Jordyn Woods and the Kardashian sisters (at the time, Kourtney was about 40-years-old, Kim was 39-years-old, and Khloe was 35-years-old) but the racial optics as well.

To see a group of almost 40 (at the time) white women verbally attack a young black woman is upsetting. I could care less about the circumstances. And for almost every women at the table to be raising a black daughter, it’s concerning. — partynextwhore🍸🥩🕷🫒🪞 (@symphonysavoyy) January 5, 2022

Until she apologises to Jordyn, nothing will go right for Khloe!! — Tebogo (@paragon_ltd) January 5, 2022

i'm so glad they recorded this bc they thought people would be on their side but we got a glimpse of who they really are — 🌕 (@zizoliciousM3) January 5, 2022

a group of white women sitting at a table to take down a black woman over a man…. where have I heard this before? pic.twitter.com/xWmNwbPbdS — •Killua•🧚🏾‍♂️ (@_jaaylonn) January 6, 2022

Notice she has no public smoke for the baby momma like she had for Jordyn 🍵☕️ pic.twitter.com/JdZGCd86UX — 🌸Aquaboogie🌸 (@aquaboogie319) January 6, 2022

It does seem as if Khloe doesn’t have nearly as much vitriol towards Thompson’s latest illicit paramour. We can only hope that it’s because she’s learned her lesson from the last time about placing the blame squarely where it belongs. Time will tell whether Khloe will ever publicly express any regret for the way she treated Jordyn Woods, or if she even feels like she needs to.