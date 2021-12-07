Khloe Kardashian Breaks Silence To Respond To Magazine’s Claims About Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner

Amid the recent Astroworld fallout for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner, most people in their lives as well as the couple themselves have stayed pretty hush-hush, but Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian has chimed in to show some support for her family during these tumultuous times.

Addressing the shots from W magazine that leaked online, where one witness at the shoot was saying that the two are “not a couple” and didn’t talk to each other for the entire process. Khloe had some key feelings about to add about that accusation.

Khloe Kardashian Defends Family Ties

As many people know, Scott and Kylie were set to grace the cover of W Magazine for November, but had their cover story pulled after many concert goers died at a well publicized Travis Scott show that same month.

While they may have been pulled from the cover story due to the tragedy, the photos from the set have leaked online. What is seen is the two portraying the perfect couple, dressed in light colors, invoking an almost Normal Rockwell feel to the set.

But someone on Tik Tok claimed their friend worked on the set and says the couple didn’t talk to each other once during the shoot. Something that was validated by the copy of the text leaking as well. Something that sister Khloe didn’t take kindly to at all, and a quote that paints a very different portrait of the couple.

A Blurry Truth

The supposed copy under the photos of the couple lounging in bed with daughter Stormi, via E.T:

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”

Upon seeing this, Khloe Kardashian took to the comment section beneath a Tik Tok user’s video to share her own thoughts, supporting her sister and Scott during this time of fallout for the couple. “Wow, I don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”

It isn’t much, but it’s enough to show that Khloe has her sister’s back as this Astroworld tragedy continues to dominate their lives.

