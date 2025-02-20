KFC Is Making a Major Change

KFC is becoming… TFC?

Videos by Suggest

Kentucky Fried Chicken announced a major change at the corporate level this week. The chain’s parent company, Yum Brands, announced that KFC corporate headquarters will be moving from their namesake state to Plano, Texas.

The plan is for about 100 corporate employees to relocate in the next six months, the Associated Press reports. The company plans to maintain a corporate office in Louisville, Kentucky, and open a new flagship resturant in the city.

KFC has been headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, for most of its corporate history. The chain was founded by “Colonel” Harland Sanders, who began selling fried chicken out of his gas station in North Corbin, Kentucky, in 1930.

As Sanders expanded, he first named his restaurant Sanders Court & Café, before later changing it to Kentucky Fried Chicken. However, the first official KFC franchise was actually opened in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1952.

The franchise currently has over 30,000 locations worldwide, and is perennially the leading quick service chicken restaurant chain.

KFC Was Founded By ‘Colonel’ Harlan Sanders in 1930

News of KFC’s relocation prompted a swift response from Kentucky politicians.

“I am disappointed by this decision and believe the company’s founder would be, too,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “This company’s name starts with Kentucky, and it has marketed our state’s heritage and culture in the sale of its product.”



Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also expressed his disappointment with the move, noting that KFC “was born here and is synonymous with Kentucky.”

Not so shockingly, Texas politicians are thrilled with the move. The Lone Star State’s governor, Greg Abbott, took to X to say, “Welcome to Texas, Colonel & company.”

“Many hungry Texans appreciate your move,” he continued. “Now, and hear me out, any chance you would consider a name like Texas Fried Chicken or TFC? It’s a great brand.”