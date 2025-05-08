KFC Finally Brings Back Popular Menu Item After 5 Years

Colonel Sanders acolytes rejoice! KFC is back at it, reviving a fan-favorite menu item after a five-year hiatus.

KFC recently announced the return of its popular Chicken & Waffles menu item, according to a press release. This dish gives a KFC finger-licking twist to the classic meal and is available in three different options.

The fried chicken behemoth is hoping the menu update will also be a way to the hearts of mom’s across the country.

“We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon,” KFC gushed in the release. “Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup—it’s bold, it’s delicious, and it’s back on our menu just in time for Mother’s Day!”

Image via KFC

Customers can choose between the Tenders and Waffle Box, which includes three tenders, or the Two-Piece Fried Chicken and Waffle Box. Both are priced at $7. There’s also the $25 Chicken and Waffles Fan Favorites Box. Each option comes with a liège-style waffle and Mrs. Butterworth’s syrup.

KFC Has Sons and Daughters Covered with a New Dessert for Mom

Your mom will be licking her fingers and wondering why every day isn’t Mother’s Day with an option like that. However, your mom might be craving a bit of desert for her big day. Don’t worry, KFC has you covered.

The fried chicken chain has introduced a brand-new menu item: Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers. These treats feature a flaky crust filled with a rich strawberries-and-cream filling, offering a delightful new dessert option mom is sure to enjoy.

The new Strawberry & Crème Pie Poppers. (Image via KFC)

KFC also unveiled an updated version of its popular $10 Tuesday deal, now featuring eight crispy tenders or eight classic fried chicken pieces, complete with dipping sauces. New KFC Rewards Members can get a buy-one-get-one deal on an eight-piece Chicken Bucket or tenders. Existing Rewards Members can also earn double points on Chicken & Waffles orders when they order through the app or KFC.com.

To cap off the latest promotions, KFC is offering free delivery on all digital orders placed on May 11, “to make Mother’s Day more finger lickin’ good.”

Proving how thoughtful sons and daughters are across America, KFC said in the press release that Mother’s Day is the restaurant’s busiest day for online orders and one of its highest-grossing days overall.