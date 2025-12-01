Kevin Smith Reveals His Mom ‘Was Suddenly on Death’s Doorstep’ Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Director and famed raconteur Kevin Smith shared that his mom, Grace, spent Thanksgiving weekend in a less-than-festive location: the hospital.

The Clerks legend posted a selfie on Instagram featuring his mom giving a thumbs-up from her hospital bed. In the post, the 55-year-old shared that his mother had been on “death’s doorstep.”

“AMAZING GRACE DOES IT AGAIN!” Smith wrote alongside the snapshot, which also included his brother, Don, and his sister (and Clerks actress) Virginia. “Flew to Florida Friday morning for an unplanned, emergency trip to see Mom, who was suddenly on death’s doorstep.”

“And over the course of the past 2 days, she bounced back, returning from the brink! Talk about giving thanks!” Smith continued before adding he and his siblings “are slobbering grateful for our Mom and her uncanny ability to beat the odds yet again.”

The Tusk director also thanks the medical staff for treating his mother, who turns 80 later this month.

“Thank you to the fine folks at the hospital for giving her a fighting chance and thank you, Mom, for your unstoppable heart and indomitable spirit!” Smith concluded.

Of course, friends and frequent collaborators were quick to show their support for Smith and his mom in the comments section.

“That’s so amazing!!!! Beautiful Christmas miracle! Tons of love to all of you,” Sleepaway Camp star and scream queen Felissa Rose wrote. “Amazing news!! Glad to hear that she is recovering. Having the family around is definitely her source of strength!” Clerks star Brian O’Halloran added. “Big hugs to you and the family,” Terrifier’s Art the Clown himself, David Howard Thornton, chimed in.

Kevin Smith’s Mom Underwent ‘Life-Saving Surgery’ Last Year

Grace’s latest health scare follows “life-saving surgery” she had last year.

In September 2024, the filmmaker posted a photo on Instagram of his mother in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up. Smith shared a health update and praised her resilience in overcoming the medical emergency.

“On Monday, I visited Mom, who’s recovering from a life-saving surgery,” Smith wrote at the time. “Mom’s been in and out of hospitals all year now, and as hard as it’s been to see it, it’s been far more difficult for Mom to live it. She’ll be 79 in December, so recovering from surgery takes almost as much of a toll as the malady they’re mending.”

“I love my Mom as much as the next guy but I also revere her for being the strongest person I know,” he added. “If I was faced with what Mom goes through, I’d likely call it a day. But not Amazing Grace. She fights for life every time. It’s pretty f—ing inspiring. And while, admittedly, Mom would prefer I not swear to express this sentiment, sometimes you just gotta drop the F bomb to underline how much you love your heroes.”

Smith concluded the post by thanking the doctors and healthcare workers who cared for his mother during her hospital stay.

Here’s hoping Kevin Smith, Grace, and the rest of the family enjoy the rest of the holiday season happy and healthy.