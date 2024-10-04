Kevin Hart Ignores Question About Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rumors in Awkward Video

A video of comedian Kevin Hart being asked about his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs has quickly gone viral.

In the clip, Hart is asked if he had any knowledge of the accusations that Combs has been accused of. He was then reminded that he once hosted a party for Combs – a claim he refused to acknowledge.

“When I hosted for Diddy? You’re asking the wrong person the wrong question,” Hart replied. Hart was then asked if he thought Combs would be safe in jail. His reply was similar to the first, “Wrong person, wrong question,” he stated.

Kevin Hart Ignores Diddy Question, Sparks Conversation Online

Sean “Diddy” Combs was denied bail twice following his arrest on September 16. Combs was arrested for sex trafficking, racketeering, and kidnapping in New York City.

Combs and his attorney had asked for a $50 million bail to be set. However, because Combs is a “flee risk,” the judge denied the offer. Combs submitted a second bail offer, but that was also denied.

Combs will remain in jail until he faces trial. As of now, no trial date has been set.

Combs Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges Following New York City Arrest

Combs pled “not guilty” to all three charges he is facing while in court on September 17. His lawyer states Combs is “not a perfect person” and claims that he found himself in “toxic relationships,” but says he isn’t a criminal.

On Monday night, Combs was taken into federal custody by the FBI following a long investigation. Combs’ homes were even raided in March of this year. The raid included multiple large teams, as well as helicopters flying over the property.

Diddy was not home when the raids took place. However, his two sons were captured on camera by news helicopters in handcuffs, although they were eventually released.