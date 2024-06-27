Kevin Costner Admits Christine Baumgartner Divorce Was a ‘Crushing Moment’

Kevin Costner is opening up about his divorce from his wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner.

While appearing on CBS Mornings on Thursday, June 27, the Yellowstone alum revealed the divorce was a “crushing moment” for him. “It’s powerful and it hurt,” Costner explained about the split.

Kevin Costner continued by stating he had “no choice” but to move forward because his children were “looking” at him. The former spouses share three children – Cayden Wyatt, Hayes Logan, and Grace Avery. He has four other children from previous relationships.

“So, I can’t wilt like a daisy,” Costner further shared. “I have to go forward, I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are.”

Amid the divorce, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a legal battle over child support payments. Baumgartner argued that the teens are used to a special lifestyle, which includes private planes and expensive vacations. She wanted Costner to pay more.

In the end, the judge decided that the actor would pay $63,209 a month in child support. This was less than half of what his ex requested.

Kevin Costner also had disagreements with Christine Baumgartner over their prenup agreement. However, they ultimately settled their divorce in Sept. 2023. It was finalized in Feb. 2024.

Kevin Costner Recently Admitted to Feeling ‘Broken’ During His Divorce From Christine Baumgartner

During his interview with GQ for the publication’s Summer 2024 edition, Kevin Costner admitted to feeling “broken” amid his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.

“I’m not going to lose myself,” Costner said. “I’ve taken big bites out of life, life’s taken big ones out of me, right? I’m not going to lose myself because I’ve been bruised. I have been, but I’m not going to lose myself.”

He continued by noting, “No matter how much my heart’s on the ground, no matter how broken I may be on a daily basis … I do have a level of responsibility [to those involved in these projects].”

Although he didn’t speak too much about the divorce, Kevin Costner said “a lot… has happened” in his life recently. “I’m right now looking at myself in the dark and going, ‘Are you going to f–king stand up and finish? Get up,’”

He further declared. “‘Get up, Kevin. Get the f–k up and deal with this and find the joy every day of seeing your kids play while you’re here — and then work your ass off to get this thing finished.’”