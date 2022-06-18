Kevin Bacon Shares Glimpse Into His Relationship With Rarely-Seen Son Travis

You’ve seen Kevin Bacon in films like Footloose and X:Men: First Class, but have you ever seen him with his son? Travis Bacon isn’t spotted much with his father. Kevin’s giving some rare insight into their relationship. Here’s what he has to say.

Inside The Bacon Family

In 1988, Kein married Kyra Sedgwick after meeting on the set of Lemon Sky. Coincidentally, that play also marked the first official credit in the career of Casey Affleck. Small world. Anyway, Kevin and Sedgwick have two children together: Travis and Sosie Ruth Bacon. Sosie went into acting herself, appearing as a regular on 13 Reasons Why.

What About Travis Bacon?

Unlike his sister, Travis did not pursue a career in acting. Instead, Travis and Kevin have bonded over music. He’s in the black metal band Black Anvil. In an interview with Hello!, Kevin expounded on his relationship with Travis: “We’ve collaborated on amazing stuff because I’m a musician too.”

Travis worked on music for Space Oddity. It’s directed by Sedgwick and features Kevin as well, so they’re keeping this one in the family. Kevin says the family collaborates all the time: “They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities.”

RELATED: Kevin Bacon Shares Throwback Pic Of Him And Kyra Sedgwick

The family works together not just because of blood either. “We like to work together, we don’t do it just because it’s family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process,” Kevin says.

The whole family worked together in the 2005 Loverboy. Kevin directed, Sedgwick starred, and both Travis and Sosie appeared as well. It remains Travis’s only acting credit, but he has done composing work in the past. He composed music for Sedgwick’s 2019 film Girls Weekend.

What’s Next For Kevin Bacon?

As one would expect, Kevin is staying extremely busy. You don’t become the namesake for six degrees of Kevin Bacon without a prolific output. Anyway, he just completed work on the remake of The Toxic Avenger. He stars in an all-star cast beside Elijah Wood, Peter Dinklage, and Jane Levy. He’s also going to appear in One Way with Machine Gun Kelly. Talk about eclectic.

In a radically different role, Kevin is attached to the LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age film They/Them set to release in August. He’s currently filming yet another movie: Leave The World Behind. This one also stars Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, and Ethan Hawke. It doesn’t look like Travis is attached to any of these films, but it sounds like many more collaborations are in his future.

More From Suggest