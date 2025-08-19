‘Ketamine Queen’ Accused Of Distributing Drugs That Killed Matthew Perry To Plead Guilty

Jasveen Sangha, the 42-year-old woman known as the “Ketamine Queen,” has agreed to plead guilty to several drug-related charges in connection with Matthew Perry’s 2023 death by overdose.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, Sangha, a U.S. and U.K. citizen, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine, and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

In her plea agreement, Sangha admits to working alongside 55-year-old Erik Fleming to “knowingly distribute” ketamine to Perry, the beloved Friends actor known for playing Chandler Bing.

Back in October 2023, as per the release, Sangha and Fleming sold 51 vials of ketamine to Perry. Kenneth Iwasama, 60, Perry’s personal assistant, provided the drug to him.

Frequently, Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine, a drug that was supplied to Fleming by Sangha. This continuously occurred until Perry’s death on October 28, 2023, when Iwamasa injected Perry with “at least three shots” of the ketamine Sangha supplied.

Shortly after Perry’s death, Sangha deleted messages on Signal between her and Fleming, instructing him to do the same. This was an attempt to distance themselves to the actor’s death.

“Please call . . . Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you,” Sanghs texted Fleming on October 30. “I’m 90% sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Perry]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also they are doing a 3 month tox screening . . . Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out[?]”

House Raid, Drugs Found

Months before Perry’s death, in March 2023, law enforcement raided Sangha’s North Hollywood residence. They found methamphetamine pills, ketamine vials, ecstasy tablets, counterfeit Xanax pills, powdered ketamine and cocaine, and other drug trafficking items.

Jasveen Sangha admitted to using her residence to “store, package, and distribute narcotics” since at least June 2019.

The “Ketamine Queen” is the fifth and last suspect to plead guilty in connection with Perry’s death. Fleming and Iwamasa, in addition to doctors Salvador Plasencia, 43, and Mark Chavez, 55, have all taken plea agreements. All five, including Sangha, will be sentenced later this year.

In addition to Perry’s death, Sangha also admitted to selling ketamine to Cody McLaury in August 2019. He died from a drug overdose.

Sangha faces up to 45 years in prison.

Matthew Perry starred in Friends alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Fox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. Since his acting days in the iconic sitcom, Perry was known to struggle with drug addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.