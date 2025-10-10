Kentucky Sheriff Arrested For Suspected 3rd DUI

A sheriff from Kentucky was recently arrested for his suspected 3rd DUI after allegedly driving 110 mph while inebriated. According to The Daily Mail, 48-year-old Terry Gray was detained on October 7 by Mason County Sheriffs.

Sheriff Charged For Suspected 3rd DUI In Two Years

The Robertson County Sheriff faces charges of DUI, reckless driving, wanton endangerment, and official misconduct. This hasn’t been the first DUI this sheriff allegedly received. Just within the past 2 years, he’s had 2 other DUIs.

Gray’s initial DUI was in December 2023 when officers caught him driving drunk near a school in his police cruiser. The second time was when Gray was driving a tractor while under the influence in August 2024. According to Lex 18, the sheriff was intoxicated when he allegedly overturned a tractor.

It’s now Gray’s third offence after he nearly crashed his vehicle into a Mason County sheriff. The sheriff was dressed in his uniform, with handcuffs and a firearm on his side, making it easy to identify him.

Officers brought him into the Mason County Detention Center after he refused to submit a field sobriety test. He also refused to partake in a breathalyzer test, but they soon noticed a bottle of Fireball whiskey in his vehicle.

Once he finally submitted to a test in custody, they found he had a blood alcohol content of 0.226, per The Ledger Independent. This is almost three times the legal limit in Kentucky.

A Call For Resignation

With this being the third offence, many are calling for his resignation, WKYT reported. Notably, Governor Andy Beshear wants the sheriff gone within five days. If not, he said he would remove him himself.

Sheriff Ryan Swolsky explained why they ended up pulling him over. “There was no reason for him to be running lights and sirens,” said Swolsky. “Obviously could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on his person. Proceeded to do a DUI investigation from there.”

Swolsky is also hoping for Gray’s resignation. “At the end of the day he needs to resign. Because he tarnished the badge,” said Swolsky. “I think I speak on behalf of law enforcement across this state. We police our own. His behavior is not acceptable.”

Gray has a scheduled arraignment on Monday morning in Mason District Court.