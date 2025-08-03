California Man Sentenced To 358 Years For Murdering 17-Year-Old Heading Home From Work

A 34-year-old California man, Troy Lamar Fox, was sentenced to centuries in prison for the 2024 murder of 17-year-old Briana Soto. He was also sentenced for the attempted murder of four other people, which occurred weeks after he killed Soto.

According to a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office release, Troy Lamar Fox was sentenced to 358 years to life in prison on Thursday, July 31. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted murder. He will effectively spend the rest of his life in prison.

“Briana Soto had her whole life ahead of her,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “She was getting ready for her prom, her 18th birthday, and graduation. Today’s sentence ensures the person who stole her future will never be free to harm another innocent person.”

“While this punishment cannot undo the pain he caused, it is a step toward justice for Briana, her loved ones, and our community.”

As reported by the Long Beach Post and CBS News, Briana Soto was returning home after her shift at a McDonald’s on March 26, 2024. After calling her mother at around 8:30 p.m., Fox shot her near 11th Street and Lewis Avenue.

Soto was so close to home that her mother, Ana Morales, heard the shooting. After calling her daughter back, a man answered her phone, but the woman couldn’t understand what he was saying.

The 17-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where she died three days later.

Second Shooting, Arrest

Two weeks later, on April 9, 2024, Fox shot at a vehicle on Pine Avenue in Long Beach. Inside the vehicle were one adult and three minors. All survived the shooting.

On July 7, 2024, police officers responded to a report of firearms inside a vehicle, as per the Long Beach Police Department. Fox and a minor were arrested, and six weapons were recovered.

Two months later, in September 2024, police secured an arrest warrant for Fox and charged him with murder and attempted murder in connection with the March and April shootings.

A motive for either shooting was not determined, and no evidence was presented by prosecutors. Fox has previous convictions for attempted robbery and making criminal threats, as per the DA’s office.