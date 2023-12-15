Kenny DeForest, Comedian, Dead at 37 After Being Struck By Car

Kenny DeForest, a 37-year-old comedian residing in New York, has died. On Friday, Dec. 8, a car struck DeForest as he rode his e-bike near his Brooklyn residence.

Following the incident, DeForest underwent critical neurological surgery at Kings County Hospital. This necessitated the removal of a portion of his skull. Despite medical efforts, DeForest succumbed to the severe injuries sustained in the accident on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, the stand-up comedian spent his final days surrounded by those who held a special place in his heart. His parents, family, and close friends were at his bedside. The comedy community mourns the loss of Kenny DeForest.

Comedian Kenny DeForest Dies

DeForest’s friend, Ryan Beck, launched a GoFundMe to cover Kenny DeForest’s medical bills. As of Thursday, Dec. 14, the fundraiser has raised over $177,000. This total surpasses the original goal of $150,000.

A statement about DeForest — and his life — is also available on the GoFundMe page.

“Kenny DeForest is and was a truly positive influence on all the lives he touched,” the statement reads. “Kenny died on Wednesday, December 13th at Kings County Hospital. He was surrounded by his parents, family, and friends. Kenny’s final moments included some of his favorite songs and stories of his childhood.”

“Kenny’s impactful life will continue on through the gift of organ donation,” the statement continued. “Even in death, he will continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of others.”

Kenny DeForest’s final comedy special, Don’t You Know Who I Am?, is available on YouTube. Fans have taken to the comment section of the video to share their thoughts and memories of DeForest, as well as send their well wishes to his family.