Travis Kelce Admits What He Feels ‘Guilty’ About as Kansas City Chiefs Near Possible Super Bowl Return

With the Kansas City Chiefs possibly heading to the Super Bowl for the third year in a row, Travis Kelce admitted to feeling “guilty” about not getting to the big game sooner in his career.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with ESPN, Kelce discussed playing alongside former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith. He expressed some guilt about not getting Smith to the Super Bowl before he was traded in 2018, which led to backup Patrick Mahomes becoming the team’s star quarterback.

“I wanted to get [a Super Bowl] for Alex,” Travis Kelce stated. “He was such a leader to me, showed me how to do it the right way. I wanted to go out and get one for him or at least keep fighting for him. I felt guilty I wasn’t able to get one for him. At the same time, everybody knew what we had in Pat.”

Kelce then spoke about Mahomes’ influence on the Kansas City Chiefs. “I was excited about having a new wave of energy and excitement in the offense, a guy with a big arm, a guy that could do it all.”

Smith also praised Kelce, telling the media outlet that he will always remember playing alongside the tight-end.

“If I had to make a team from those guys of the teammates I remember and will always remember, Travis is absolutely first-team on that list,” Smith shared. “He’s in the huddle. Travis is a guy who gives energy. Every interaction with him you like. You always feel better after talking to him.

Smith then pointed out, “There aren’t many teammates you would say that about. Some relationships are so unique. Some people are so magnetic and you love being around them, and Travis is one of those guys.”

Smith played for the Washington Commanders before retiring in 2020.

Patrick Mahomes and Other Chiefs Players Have Nothing But Praise For Travis Kelce

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes shared the same thoughts about Travis Kelce as Alex Smith. He pointed out that the tight end has always been there to help him.

“It’s always helped me that he practices as hard as he does, and he plays as hard as he does,” Mahomes said. “And does all the small things because it lets me be able to get the best out of all the young players.”

Along with Mahomes, linebacker Leo Chenal also spoke out about Kelce’s dedication to the team.

“He’s pumping us up every time we’re walking out on the field, [like], ‘Let’s go boys, let’s go,'” Chenal added. “Every time somebody makes a play, he’ll call him out specifically or go on the side after a play: ‘That’s great, that’s great. Keep it going, keep it going.'”

Kansas City Chiefs is set to take on the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship on Sunday, Jan. 26. Whichever team wins the game will officially head to Super Bowl LIX, which will take place on Feb. 9.













