Kendra Wilkinson Snaps Swim Selfie Ahead of 40th Birthday

Kendra Wilkinson has spent several months dreading the big 4-0, but the countdown to her “fabulous and forty” era is nearly up.

Ahead of her 40th birthday on Saturday, the former Playboy playmate and reality TV personality took to Instagram to share some snaps of her handling a stick on the green and smoking some fat cigars.

Wilkinson started her photo series with a confident poolside selfie, rocking a straw hat and a floral black bikini top. Next up, she swapped the pool for the greens, posing on a golf course in a crisp blue-and-white striped polo, casually holding a cigar like a certified lady boss. She wrapped things up with a clip of her swing, sending the ball flying while flaunting some seriously short shorts. Quite the power play!

“Almost time to leave my 30s behind!” Wilkinson wrote alongside the sporty snaps. “Overall, I’m blessed, but I’m looking forward to a new decade,’ she continued, adding a hashtag for her birthdate of June 12 and several emojis, including a birthday cake.

Meanwhile, fans creaked into the comments to support the model turned real estate agent as she transitions into middle age.

“40s is so so much better! You finally feel like you can be YOURSELF!” one onlooker insisted. “Yep older you get more you realize that to continue to work on you to keep inner peace,” another middle-aged maven chimed in.

That said, a few fellow golfers seemed impressed with Wilkinson’s talents on the green.

“Nice swing, hit ’em straight,” one golf lover wrote. “Great hit!” a second onlooker agreed. “Nice, love a good stick in the course!” a third golf enthusiast added.

Kendra Wilkinson Has Been on a 40th Birthday Countdown Since January

Since the New Year, Wilkinson jas seemed to be counting down the days until her 40th.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 12. “I’m aging. Yes, I’m not that girl I was before (playboy girl), but for once in a long time, I feel good and mentally healthy,” she insisted then.

“For those of you hating on my new weight, 40-year-old face, please know that I’m happy, healthy, and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be, finally all together.”

However, as the year has gone on, she seems to be accepting the ravages of age.

In February, Wilkinson flaunted her aging body in a bold workout selfie.

“Love getting back into the swing of things,’ she wrote alongside the gym selfies.

Then in March, she posted some sultry poolside photos.

“God, takes me a second to post photos now,” she admitted. “Wondering how much hate and bullying I’ll get for my new body and age, but I’m going to post this today and feel proud of myself,” she added.

“I have overcome so much in life and deserve to celebrate myself and my new attitude towards life. Playboy days are long gone, and it feels more and more liberating for some reason. Not because I don’t appreciate my time there, but because now I feel older and more free than I did when I left the mansion,” she insisted.

Here’s hoping Wilkinson has a great 40th on Saturday.