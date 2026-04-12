‘Land Before Time’ and ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ Legend Diagnosed With Dementia

Beloved animator and producer Gary Goldman, who helped create favorite children’s classics like An American Tail, The Land Before Time, and All Dogs Go to Heaven, is battling dementia.

Videos by Suggest

The 81-year-old’s health is sadly declining, and a GoFundMe has been created to support his wife with the mounting medical expenses.

The GoFundMe page, organized by family friend Mary Busacca, paints a tragic picture. The man who “brought a lifetime of storybook fantasies and dreams to so many of us” is now tragically losing his own cherished memories.

According to Mary, the first signs appeared while Gary was working in his home office. He experienced confusion, blurred thoughts, and memory loss before doctors diagnosed him with early-onset dementia.

“In the past year, this devastating disease has aggressively taken over, robbing Gary of his words and memories day by day. The man who once created magical worlds is now struggling to tell his own story, and it’s heartbreaking to witness,” she wrote.

GoFundMe Hopes to Raise Funds as ‘Land Before Time’ and ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ Legend Battles Dementia

The weight of the situation falls heavily on his wife, Cathy, who is navigating the immense emotional and financial strain as Gary’s condition continues to advance.

“Cathy is doing everything she can, seeking resources for Gary as a veteran and through medical and Medicare, but it’s not enough. She needs our help to modify their home, find the right care for Gary, and ensure he can remain at home as long as possible,” Mary added.

‘Land Before Time’ and ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’ Legend Gary Goldman (Image via GoFundMe)

The GoFundMe aims to raise $15,000 to help alleviate the burden of the mounting medical bills. As of this writing, the fundraiser has raised just under $7,000.

Gary Goldman’s animation career began at Walt Disney Productions in 1972. He started as an in-betweener on Robin Hood and later worked as an animator on Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Too! and The Rescuers. He eventually became a directing animator for Pete’s Dragon and The Small One.

Goldman, as part of Don Bluth Productions, produced several feature films, starting with The Secret of NIMH, which won the Saturn Award for “Best Animated Feature”. In November 1986, the studio released its first collaboration with Steven Spielberg, An American Tail.

Goldman went on to help shepherd films like The Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Anastasia, and Titan A.E.