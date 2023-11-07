Kendall Jenner Wears Only A Santa Hat And Underwear In Topless Photo Shoot

Kendall Jenner is spreading holiday cheer in a new Jacquemus photo shoot—top not included.

All I want for Christmas is—Jacquemus.

Recently, Kendall Jenner starred in a sexy holiday-themed photo shoot for French luxury brand, Jacquemus.

In one of the photos, Jenner, 28, posed topless while lying on a couch in a Santa hat. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore nothing but the hat and a strappy pair of white underwear. In the foreground of the photo, a red pair of heels with buckles coordinates with the model’s red hat.

The NSFW Jacquemus Holiday Campaign—Hit Or Miss?

For Jenner, clothes weren’t on the Christmas list this year.

In another photo from the racy Jacequemus holiday campaign, the model got cheeky and posed without bottoms.

In the snap, the model faced away from the camera, exposing her backside. Jenner wore nothing but a shearling crop top and a pair of Christmas lights wrapped around her hips.

“‘GUIRLANDE’ with @kendalljenner,” the French luxury fashion label captioned their racy Instagram post of Jenner. “The holiday collection Out tomorrow!”

The campaign proved to be controversial, with the fashion label being hit with a fair share of backlash in the campaign promotion on Instagram.

One critic replied, “from HIGH FASHION to LOW FASHION really quick.”

“From high fashion to s***** fashion😂😂😂” another critic quipped.

However, fans of Jenner praised the model and the fashion label for breaking boundaries in the steamy holiday campaign.

“winter holidays have never been this HOT 🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait!!!” one fan replied.

This Isn’t The First Time Kendall Jenner And Jacquemus Have Teamed Up

—And it probably won’t be the last.

In 2021, Jacquemus recruited Jenner to model for the label’s Fall/Winter collection “La Montagne.” As reported by Highsnobiety, the KUWTK personality-turned-model sparked a frenzy, urging fashion consumers to discuss nepotism and the art of “giving nothing.”

Instagram

When Jacquemus teased the campaign, they uploaded a single shot of Jenner on Instagram while climbing a rope, nude. The only items Jenner wore in the photos were accessories—a bag, earrings, socks, and shoes.

One Instagram user commented on the post, “Go on girl give us nothing.”

Another replied, “She literally gives nothing but skinny”

Criticism aside, one thing is certain—designer Simone Porte Jacquemus’s infatuation with the Kardashian-Jenners is here to stay.