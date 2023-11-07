Kendall Jenner Goes Risque For The Holidays With NSFW Jacquemus Campaign

The model is baring it all in a new holiday campaign for Jacquemus.

Kendall Jenner is getting cheeky in a new Jacquemus holiday advertisement. In one of the campaign photos, the model faced away from the camera, wrapping a string of Christmas lights around her backside. As reported by Page Six, she wore a beige shearling crop top and nothing else.

Instagram

“‘GUIRLANDE’ with @kendalljenner,” the French luxury fashion label captioned their racy Instagram post of Jenner. “The holiday collection Out tomorrow!”

The controversial campaign faced a fair share of backlash from luxury brand loyalists in the comment section.

“from HIGH FASHION to LOW FASHION really quick,” one Instagram follower commented.

Another follower replied, “The 🍑pic? Unnecesary”

“From high fashion to shitty fashion😂😂😂” a third replied.

However, others praised Jacquemus and Jenner for the steamy holiday campaign.

“winter holidays have never been this HOT 🔥🔥🔥 can’t wait!!!” one fan replied.

Another fan gushed, “YESSS KENDALL❤️‍🔥”

Instagram

The campaign also included the model posing in other winter-related gear, including ice skates, skis, and topless in a Santa hat.

Kendall Jenner’s “Unhinged” Calvin Klein Photo Shoot

Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality was spotted while doing a shoot with Calvin Klein in New York. In the photos, Jenner waded in a fountain with water up to her knees.

While the photos were seemingly normal, critics couldn’t help but point out a disgusting detail in the photos.

Commenting on the cleanliness of New York fountains, one critic replied, “She’s gonna get rotavirus.”

“Yeah I don’t get how they [Calvin Klein] signed off on this. One cut from shaving or whatever and you can get seriously sick. I doubt they drained and refilled it,” another critic mentioned. They added, “Idk but this photoshoot is unhinged for this reason tbh.”

One fan of Jenner’s replied, “She looks like she’s having fun honestly.”

A fan of Jenner’s controversial photo shoots or not—the model certainly knows how to ring in the season in style.