Kendall Jenner Gets Leggy In Classic Wonder Woman Costume

Fighting doesn’t make you a hero—but striking a pose in a 70s-inspired Wonder Woman costume might.

On Tuesday, October 31, Kendall Jenner took to Instagram and uploaded a carousel post in a Wonder Woman costume. The post included a leggy snap of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and a clip of a Lynda-Carter-esque spin transformation into the superhero.

Kendall Jenner recreates ‘Wonder Woman’ scene. pic.twitter.com/dsv9K4UQGL — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023

Jenner’s costume included the superhero’s classic crown, boots, and lasso.

Instagram

Fans of the model and TV personality expressed their adoration for her creative costume on Twitter.

One Twitter user responded to the clip of Jenner, commenting, “I’m not mad at this at all. She looks cute”

“Victoria’s Secret Wonder Woman, she ate this up i fear,” another user replied.

Victoria’s Secret Wonder Woman, she ate this up i fear pic.twitter.com/zf5Hlp6aKC — that girl. (@prettygirlxclub) October 31, 2023

Jenner’s costume even received the original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter’s approval. Carter, 72, reposted the model’s costume on her Instagram story, commenting, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie,” a 2007 catchphrase from KUWTK.

Halloween 2023 Roundup—Celebrity Edition

Kendall Jenner wasn’t the only celebrity to pick a classic character for her Halloween costume. Rapper Ice Spice chose to heat up the stage over the holiday weekend dressed as Betty Boop.

Instagram

The 23-year-old “Princess Diana” rapper wore a sultry red skin-tight dress, matching sparkling heart garter, and classic black heels. She even traded her iconic red curls for a Betty Boop-inspired hairstyle.

Model Hailey Bieber also unveiled her jaw-dropping costume over Hallo weekend. In an Instagram carousel post, Bieber channeled her inner Carmen Electra, reminiscent of the Scary Movie opening.

Instagram

In the photos, Bieber struck poses inspired by the cinematic classic in lacy white lingerie. The background of the image looks nearly identical to the original Scary Movie poster. The nostalgia is real, folks.

Favorite celebrity faces including Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo have also shown off their impressive Halloween ‘fits.