Kelsea Ballerini Stuns In Bikini On 28th Birthday In Chicago

Kelsea Ballerini had her celebrity friends – and her fans – on her side as she turned 28 while in a stunning bikini look this week. The country singer and new Aerie spokesperson has been making headlines for keeping fans updated while on the latest leg of her tour, with fresh photos showing her celebrating her 28 years on a yacht.

Ballerini shared an ultra-glam boat photo to open her birthday post, and the images have attracted A-Lister attention – including actress Reese Witherspoon.

Kelsea Ballerini Impresses Famous Friends On Birthday

The “homecoming queen?” singer was all abs and golden tan in her first snap, one placing her at the edge of a luxurious-looking yacht while backed by Lake Michigan waves and the Chicago skyline.

Showing off her super-toned legs, Kelsea Ballerini stunned in a skimpy, buttercup-yellow two-piece, with the post then showing her descending the vessel’s indoor steps while in a floral and floaty minidress for a birthday surprise as friends greeted her.

Quick to follow was a massive hot tub gathering with the Tennessee native’s gal pals – here, again, Ballerini rocked her itty-bitty bikini and big grin before sharing a moment as she enjoyed lake’s views from the yacht’s deck.

Bringing Heat To Lake Michigan

Taking to her caption and with star emoji framing her words, Ballerini wrote: “Twenty eight.” She added: “Thank you for making it so special,” then tagging musician husband Morgan Evans’ Instagram handle.

Over 98,000 likes have been left, including ones from 30-year-old Netflix star Jamie Lynn Spears and 24-year-old reality face Savannah Chrisley. Quick to comment was Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon, who wrote: “Happy birthday, you gorgeous talented woman!” with singer Karen Fairchild also sending birthday wishes.

All About The Popcorn

Ballerini is fresh from a post shouting out the Aerie clothing retailer she reps, but she made it #ballerini by opening with food – the sushi and fried chicken lover is a known food sharer on social media, having even shown off her “weekly” Chick-Fil-A dates on Instagram last year.

The singer, who went leggy with a bowl of popcorn, has also been opening up on her health and fitness, revealing that she follows the 80/20 rule. Speaking to Shape in March, Ballerini dished:

“I’ve always been an 80/20 person as far as food and drinking. I try to do what’s good for me 80 percent of the time. The other 20 percent of the time, I just enjoy my life.”

“I run through the McDonald’s drive-through once a month, and it’s fine,” she added, continuing: “Sometimes I’ll have a little too much wine, and that’s OK too.”