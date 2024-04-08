Kelsea Ballerini Claps Back at Haters Mocking Pantsless Outfit at CMT Music Awards: ‘Shut Up’

Not letting anyone ruin her vibe, Kelsea Ballerini clapped back at some haters mocking her over the pantsless outfit she wore at the 2024 CMT Music Awards.

In a post on TikTok, Ballerini was seen getting ready for the big event when she quickly responded to the repeated “you forgot pants” comment.

“Shut up,” Kelsea Ballerini declared. “No, I didn’t. ‘Where are your pants?’ Shut up. It looks hot. Period. Bye.”

Ballerini went on to laugh before ending the 15-second video. She captioned the post with a kissy face emoji.

Kelsea Ballerini hosted this year’s CMT Music Awards and had nine outfit changes throughout the event. This included her glittering gold bodysuit for the pre-taped performance of Love Me Like You Mean It.

Other ensembles she wore throughout the night included a red lacy dress by David Koma, which she wore while posing with her boyfriend Chase Stokes on the award show’s red carpet.

Kelsea Ballerini Confirmed 2024 Is Her Final Year of Hosting the CMT Music Awards

Just before the 2024 CMT Music Awards kicked off, Kelsea Ballerini confirmed she was done hosting the event.

“It’s my final year, yeah,” she shared with Variety. “I’ve hosted or co-hosted this show for four years now, and I’ve gotten to host a lot of different kinds of ventures over the last decade – and I really enjoy it.”

Kelsea Ballerini said she was ready to branch out from hosting the event. “I really want to give myself the space to see what else there is,” she continued.

However, Ballerini isn’t ruling out any plans to host again in the future. “Never say never,” she declared. “I will never say that I won’t come do this again. I love it.”

Pointing out that she hosted the event without her co-host Kane Brown, Kelsea then said she misses him being up onstage beside her.

“I love Kane and miss him this year,” she noted. “But I feel like I’ve gotten enough experience under my belt where I feel equipped – yeah I’ll the job.”

In regards to Dasha praising her as an inspiration, Kelsea Ballerini stated the compliments make her smile. “I’m always in conversation with her on finding the right line of still thinking I’m a new artist,” she said. “And then also honoring the decade that I’ve had and not discrediting [the success I’ve had].”

Not only did she host the 2024 CMT Music Awards, but she was also nominated for three awards. Unfortunately, she didn’t win any of them.