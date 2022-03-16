Kelly Rowland Replaced Jenna Bush Hager On ‘Today’ And The Reaction From Fans Was Mixed

Today Show viewers got a bit of a surprise when they tuned in this week. Kelly Rowland is joining Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb this week while Jenna Bush Hager takes a well-deserved break.

Kelly Rowland Joins The ‘Today Show’ For A Few Days

The morning show announced Rowland’s guest host stint last week in an Instagram post, writing, “The iconic @kellyrowland will be guest co-hosting with @hodakotb this week. This is one thing we do NOT have a dilemma over. Tune in Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.”

Some fans were very excited to see Rowland try her hand at co-hosting the morning show. “Kelly Rowland is the best!” one fan wrote under a photo of Rowland and Kotb. “I have enjoyed the show this week.”

Another commented, “Have loved Kelly Rowland, I want her to be my friend too. She’s so real and inspirational. Y’all are great together.” Many loved hearing Rowland’s personal story about her relationship with her father, with one writing, “Beautiful moments abounded yesterday! Appreciated her openness and genuine honesty surrounding her painful family hurts and yet the blessing of finding and developing forgiveness.”

Some Viewers Loved Her Revealing Interview With Formerly Estranged Father

The singer invited her father, Christopher Lovett, to appear on the show. The pair recently reconnected after three decades of estrangement. “I was angry at him, I was disappointed in him, I had all those feelings of abandonment,” Rowland shared while discussing the years they weren’t in contact. “I didn’t know why he wasn’t there.”

“I think as a kid you just feel like if they’re not there, they don’t want to be,” she continued. “So that’s what I felt, and that feeling sucked.” Rowland and Lovett reconnected after the birth of Rowland’s son Titan in 2014. “It was four or five years ago when we rekindled our relationship, and it’s never too late,” Rowland finished. “Forgiveness is always right there.”

Others Were Not Fans: ‘Where Is Jenna???’

While a lot of people are loving Rowland’s appearance on the Today Show, others were not pleased that Hager was missing from the show, which may be related to claims that surfaced last year about Hager’s potential departure from the popular morning show. “I miss Jenna,” one fan wrote. Many others kept it simple, just commenting, “Where is Jenna???”

One fan seemed a little confused, writing, “Where is Kathe [sic] Lee?” Kathie Lee Gifford co-hosted the fourth hour of the Today Show alongside Kotb from 2008 to 2019. Granted, it has been speculated that Gifford may return to the show. Hager will be back in the studio on Thursday, so fans who didn’t love Rowland’s appearance don’t have long to wait to see their favorite morning show host’s return.

More From Suggest

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Relatable Diet Struggles On ‘Today’ As Fans Say She’s Never Looked Better

Yes, You Can Give Yourself A Facelift Just By Using Makeup

Why Designers Wouldn’t Work With Christina Hendricks, Even After She Was Named ‘Sexiest Woman Alive’