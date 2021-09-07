Kelly Ripa Impresses In Spandex With Backyard Push-Ups

Kelly Ripa is reminding viewers why she called her body a “Peter Pan” one in 2019. The 50-year-old talk show host made Labor Day weekend an active one, with a new video of the blonde showing her getting her backyard workout on as part of the Live! With Kelly and Ryan Labor Day special.

Kelly, who made 2020 headlines for a jaw-dropping bedroom workout that finished in the splits, was seen busting out moves, balancing, and even doing full push-ups in the footage, with trainer Isaac Boots shouted out as guest.

Kelly Ripa Shows Amazing Gym Body In Outdoor Workout

Scroll for the video. Kelly, known for her pint-sized frame and ripped muscles, was seen with celeb-adored workout guru Isaac, plus 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, himself making headlines today for admitting a “tight pants” situation after Labor Day.

Kelly, all cropped spandex leggings and wearing a pale green gym tank, plus sneakers, was following Boots’ “Torch’d” workout – seemingly, with ease. The mom of three, a former ballerina, had a black yoga mat in front of her as she sandwiched Ryan and Isaac – fans could already see her super-toned arms as she kicked things off.

See The Video Below

Workout-wise, it was energetic stuff. Kelly pointed out Isaac’s philanthropy prior to the group workout, one that brought the threesome balancing on one leg for Pilates-like strengthening, also delivering full-on push-ups. Kelly did not do a “half.” She even admitted that she’d eaten a burger with pork and cheese and was feeling a bit “eh.”

The “standing modified Seacrest” brought humor, but it was impressive stuff as former sitcom star Kelly then got her cardio on for on-the-spot running. “Getting Torch’d with @isaacboots,” the caption read. Fans got a full five minutes of the workout as the syndicated talk show posted footage of it to Instagram, where it looks like fans are impressed.

“Wowww,” one user replied. Isaac trains Kelly alongside stars including actress Vanessa Hudgens, reality star Lisa Rinna, plus GOOP founder Gwyneth Paltrow. More after the video.

Kelly’s ‘Peter Pan’ Body

Kelly, regularly updating her own Instagram with workout action, has opened up on health and fitness. In 2019, the bubbly blonde spoke to The Cut, where she outlined how variety is what does it for her. The runner and SoulCycle lover also revealed:

“I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day. The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do.”