Kelly Ripa Opens Up About Intimate Moment With Husband Mark Consuelos That Sent Her To The Hospital

Kelly Ripa has always been very candid about her personal life—and that includes details about her relationship with husband Mark Consuelos. The talk show host recently shared a story about a romantic moment between the couple that ended with Ripa being taken to the hospital.

The Romantic Moment That Sent Ripa To The Hospital

Ripa is currently promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, which contains stories about the TV star’s personal life and career. In an interview with Andy Cohen, Ripa shared more details about a story from Live Wire that involved a date night gone wrong.

“You wrote about an accident that you had during sex with Mark,” Cohen started. “And the articles made it seem like Mark had made love to you so passionately and violently that you passed out.”

The pair laughed about it, with Ripa noting that her friends sent her broken-heart and prayer hand emojis after hearing she was in the hospital, while Consuelos’ pals sent eggplant and high-five emojis. Then, she explained what really happened.

“What happened was, I had just had a baby,” the talk show host explained. “Having sex again after you have a baby is alarming at best…and sometimes can cause great bouts of surprise at the worst. What I didn’t know was that I had an ovarian cyst.”

She continued, “It burst during that sexual encounter, which caused me to pass out and hit my head, and caused poor Mark to panic, dress me poorly, and call the paramedics.” Ripa revealed that this episode also led to her picking out her clothes for certain occasions in her life.

“I now have funeral and emergency clothes on hangers labeled in my closet because his fashion choice for me was…baffling and remarkably dumb,” Ripa laughed. Unsurprisingly, the story has been making headlines, but not all the details being shared are correct.

Ripa Clears Up The Rumors: ‘I Did Not Almost Die Having Sex At Jimmy Buffett’s House’

Ripa set the record straight on a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, saying, “I’m talking to the outlet that printed this specifically. If you’re not going to bother to read the book and you’re going to read an article about the book, then at least read the [right] article. Because no, I did not almost die having sex at Jimmy Buffett’s house.”

The Jimmy Buffett component came from a different story in Ripa’s book, where she and actor Richard Gere met at a party that was held at Buffett’s house. Ripa has always been very open about her life, and it sounds like Live Wire is full of more wild tales from the talk show host’s life.

