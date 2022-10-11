Kelly Ripa Made A Compelling Case For Wearing Silk PJs As A Fashionable Outfit

Who says fashion shouldn’t be comfortable? Kelly Ripa recently stepped out in what certainly looks like a pair of pajamas, and she looked absolutely marvelous doing it. Are we sensing a new trend?

Kelly Ripa Teaches Us How To Dress Up Sleepwear

Kelly Ripa recently made an appearance on SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Andy Cohen, and for the special occasion, Ripa brought “business casual” to a whole new level. The Live host donned a silk button-down with a pair of matching trousers. The material had a swirling marbled design, and the flowy top featured bold lining and a large collar.

Kelly Ripa poses for a photo during SiriusXM’s Town Hall with Kelly Ripa hosted by Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Ripa styled the beautiful marbled set with some golden open-toe heels and a matching pendant necklace. She wore her signature blonde locks parted down the middle and settled on a subtle makeup look with rose-gold eyeshadow.

At first glance, it looks like Ripa stepped out in a full silk pajama set. However, the Fendi silk set actually wasn’t designed as sleepwear. You can tell from the button and subtle pleat on the trousers that this is definitely still daywear, though it’s distinctly inspired by your favorite silk sleep set.

While Ripa’s silk set was initially featured in Fendi’s 2021 winter collection, here’s hoping this trend gets even more attention this winter. Slip dresses have once again made their return to daywear, so here’s our bid to bring their warmer cousin out into the sunlight as well.

Seriously, what’s more comfortable and luxurious than a silk sleep set? It has all of the broad strokes of a pantsuit, but you won’t be in a rush to change out of it once you get back home. So, why not dress up your favorite silk sleep set? Just pair it with the right accessories and footwear and you’ll be good to go. Be the new fashion trend you wish to see in the world.

Kelly Ripa On Press Tour For New Book

Ripa stopped by the show partially to chat to her friend Andy Cohen and partially to promote her new book Live Wire, which hit shelves on September 27. The book features “long-winded short stories” from Ripa’s life and is already a New York Times bestseller.

Ripa’s new book is being praised for its witty and honest writing, and we’d expect no less from the Live host. Ripa has been on a book tour since late September, so hopefully, we’ll get another chicly comfortable look soon.

