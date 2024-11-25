Kelly Ripa Reveals Wild Photos of Hubby Mark Consuelos in Hilarious Video

Kelly Ripa is gushing over husband Mark Consuelos’ newest photoshoot.

On Friday’s episode of “Live With Kelly and Mark“, Ripa bragged about her husband’s recent accomplishments while flaunting a few of his revealing new photos. Ripa told the audience that Mark has had “quite a month”, referring to Consuelos’ recent title of People’s Sexiest TV Host.

Not only that, but Mark has also been named “the first ever Stuart Weitzman Men’s Global Brand Ambassador”. Ripa announced her husband’s new achievement while also giving the audience a sneak peak into Mark’s photoshoot with the brand.

Ripa held up photos of Mark in Stuart Weitzman boots and not much else. One picture shows Consuelos in just underwear and shoes. In another photo the TV host also has an open jacket on to show off his toned stomach.

Ripa joked about her husband’s lack of clothing saying, “Believe it or not, this man is selling shoes! That’s right, shoes, I was like, What? Are there shoes involved in this?”

She continued, “Shoes and underpants!”

Ripa also revealed her screensaver featuring a photo from the shoot that apparently “wasn’t approved”. She said, “But I think this unauthorized photo needs to be seen.” Ripa followed that by holding up her phone to the crowd which displayed a picture of Consuelos wearing nothing but a sweater tied around his waist.

Mark Is On NYC Billboards

After showing off Consuelos’ photos, Ripa let the audience know that they could see him while out and about in New York City, as Mark’s shoot will be displayed on a billboard. She added, “You can see him now on the corner of 54th Street and Broadway, which is practically where I met him! 30 years ago!”

Mark chimed in saying, “After I was done with the photoshoot, they say, ‘Hey, you can keep whatever clothes you wore.’ I go, ‘I wore nothing.”

Consuelos also mentioned that his wife was the one that actually pushed him to do the shoot. To that Ripa added, “I had no idea it would be your first ever nude photo shoot!”