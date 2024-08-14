Kelly Ripa Details ‘Very Strict’ No Eating Before Intimacy Rule With Husband Mark Consuelos

Another day, another very personal discussion about Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ love life. This time, Ripa is opening up about how she has a “very strict” no eating before intimacy rule.

During a recent episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa spoke about a study that noted, “For more pleasurable sex, you should eat first.” The former All My Children star disagreed. “Apparently I’ve been doing it wrong all these years,” she joked.

“Now you know, I have a very strict no eating thing before,” Kelly Ripa told Mark Consuelos. “He knows if we go out to dinner, and I order more than a sensible salad, he’s all bummed out. He gets bummed. He’s like, ‘Are you sure you want the burger?’ I’m like, ‘I’m absolutely positive.’”

After Mark playfully responded, “Dessert?!” Kelly admitted that he “gets very sad” about her rule.

“They say that soft caresses don’t feel as satisfying if you’re hungry,” Kelly reads from the study. “There’s a gut hormone that drives food motivation and increases [in] food intake was intrinsically linked to levels of pleasure. And so, it’s better to eat before you are intimate.”

Kelly Ripa Claims She and Mark Consuelos Conceived Children Backstage at Disney

The discussion about her “no food” rule comes just days after Kelly Ripa revealed that she and Mark Consuelos conceived children backstage at Disney. She announced this during her “Disney Legends” speech at the Disney D23 event this weekend.

“I know what you’re thinking. Why her? What has she ever done? She doesn’t even go here,” Ripa joked while on stage. “But to you, I say, you sound just like my family.”

Later in her speech, Ripa expressed her deep gratitude to the Walt Disney Company. She stated that she “owes everything” to them both professionally and personally. Without the company, she would have never met Consuelos on the All My Children set.

Kelly Ripa then remarked that she and Mark Consuelos “made” their children—sons Michael and Joaquin, along with daughter Lola—”right backstage in the Disney labs.”

Ripa ended her speech by reflecting on the first time her father took the family on a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. She also expressed her gratitude to those who honored her with this recognition.

Other named Disney Legends included Miley Cyrus, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Spider-Man artist Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, and composer John Williams.