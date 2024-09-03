kelly-ripa-calls-out-husband-mark-consuelos-for-getting-fit-during-her-pregnancy

Kelly Ripa lamented watching hubby Mark Consuelos do a fitness glow-up while she piled on the pounds during her first pregnancy.

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly & Mark, Ripa vented about the “irritating” choice of Consuelos to hit the gym and hire a trainer while she was busy growing their first little bundle of joy, son Michael.

Of course, her ultra-fit and handsome spouse couldn’t just be a regular slob like everyone else’s husband.

“Because I had heard about all of these sympathetic, empathetic husbands that also get pregnant with their wives,” Ripa said to the studio audience.

“And that the wives gain a bunch of weight, which I did, and the husbands gain it along with them and then they have fun taking it off together,” she explained.

Mark Consuelos Got Jacked and Fit While Kelly Ripa Ballooned

However, Consuelos isn’t some worthless soy boy. He had other ideas. Yeah, hardcore alpha male ideas that make your enemies cower while you hear the lamentation of their women!

Kelly claims Mark went full-tilt Greek God while she was pregnant and piling on the pounds. (Image via Instagram / Mark Consuelos)

Instead of gaining manboobs that look like they could lactate alongside his wife’s, Mark “turned into Hercules,” according to Ripa.

“Because you did it for both of us, baby,” Mark shot back. “You gained the weight for both of us.”

Ripa recalled the moment vividly, noting that she had gained 68 pounds while pregnant with Michael, now 27. At that time, a magazine article even speculated whether she was carrying seven babies.

“He was a big kid!”, Mark proclaimed. “He was big, I will hand it to him,” Ripa agreed.

However, she couldn’t help but roll her eyes at Mark’s bulging biceps and 12-pack as he insisted she shouldn’t “feel bad.”

“I go, ‘Did you read the part about [me] having seven children?’” she explained. “But he brought [the magazine] in with his rippling muscles. He just came from the gym.”

Meanwhile, Mark insisted he needed to “stay fit in case something happens.”

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa tied the knot back in 1996. (Image via Instagram / Mark Consuelos)

The couple, who tied the knot in May 1996, are proud parents to daughter Lola Consuelos, 23, and son Joaquin Consuelos, 21.

Ripa recently revealed that their bundles of joy were likely conceived on the Disney backlot.