Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Admit Their Parents ‘Hated’ That They Eloped

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos confessed that their parents were not happy that the couple eloped.

On Thursday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, the cohosts revealed that their parents “hated” the fact that they didn’t have a more traditional wedding ceremony.

“None of our parents like the fact that we eloped,” Ripa said.

Consuelos confirmed: “They [hated] that.”

“Spoiler alert: if you’re planning on eloping, your parents will hate that,” Ripa added.

Thankfully, in time, their parents came to accept and even understand the decision once they “figured out all the money they saved.”

Despite both in-laws disapproving of the way the couple tied the knot, the two sides of the family definitely approve of the marriage itself. In fact, Ripa even said her parents likely would’ve set the two up themselves if they had the chance.

“Really? My parents definitely would have wanted you,” Consuelos said. “You think your dad would have said, ‘I like that guy too?’ ”

“Yeah definitely,” Ripa told him. “100%.”

Both Ripa and Conseulos said their parents weren’t pleased with their decision to elope. However, the couple themselves are glad they didn’t take the more traditional route.

Two years ago, Ripa discussed her and Consuelos’s wedding with then-co-host Ryan Seacrest on their morning show. During their conversation, she revealed the entire ordeal only cost a total of $179 — including airfare.

“We just had a very normal, very regular wedding,” she said at the time. “It really is such an efficient way to get married. And it was fun. We were like, ‘Now, this is gambling! Woohoo!'”

“I can honestly say, we do not feel less married,” Ripa continued. “As a matter of fact, we feel more married than those people, because we’re still married.”