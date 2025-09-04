Kelly Osbourne Slams Major WWE Superstar for Insulting Late Dad Ozzy’s Hometown

Kelly Osbourne recently called out a major WWE superstar for insulting her late father Ozzy’s hometown, Birmingham.

During a live broadcast of Monday Night Raw in England last week, Becky Lynch shared a not-so-kind reason why she has no plans to ever wrestle in Birmingham.

The Women’s Intercontinental Champion also recalled auditioning for WWE 13 years ago in Birmingham, noting that the city was “a dump then and it’s a dump now.” She continued to share her disdain towards the city as her opponent, Nikki Bella, sought to take her title.

“I am not wrestling in Birmingham. The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago,” Lynch declared as the crowd booed her. “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to LA, a proper city. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The WWE superstar’s comment about Ozzy’s hometown did not sit well with the still grieving Kelly Osbourne. In a post in her Instagram Story, Kelly unleashed on the wrestler.

“[Becky Lynch], you are a disrespectful dirtbag!” Kelly stated in the post. “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire.”

Using the hashtag #birminghamforever, Kelly continued, “Shame on the WWE for allowing such a thing to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Ozzy was notably a celebrity figure at WrestleMania 2 in 1986. He was also a guest host on Monday Night Raw during his reality TV days. In 2021, the late rock icon was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s celebrity wing.

Ozzy Osbourne passed away at the age of 76 on Jul. 22. His final Black Sabbath performance was at Birmingham’s Villa Park weeks before his death. The city also honored him with a funeral procession on Jul. 30.

WWE Hall of Famer Says Becky Lynch Was ‘Grasping at Desperation’ When She Mentioned Ozzy’s Hometown

Days after Becky Lynch made her comment about Ozzy’s hometown, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was quick to call her out, stating he believes she was “grasping at desperation.”

“I think her run’s over,” he said during a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast. “I think she’s grasping for desperation.”

Although he stated he believes that the wrestling business has “passed her by,” Nash doesn’t think Lynch said anything derogatory towards Ozzy. He did recommend that the WWE superstar apologize to Kelly Osbourne for her remarks about Ozzy’s hometown.

“I don’t see how they always say, ‘Oh, any kind of publicity is good publicity,'” Nash continued. “I don’t know, man, I mean, when somebody passes and you f— with the family.”

He then pointed out that, as a WWE shareholder, he didn’t want insults like that coming from someone representing the organization.