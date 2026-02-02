Kelly Osbourne Reveals Her Daily Rituals To Remember Her Late Dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne has revealed what she does to keep her father’s memory, Ozzy Osbourne, alive.

Videos by Suggest

The rock legend passed away in July 2025, but his spirit lives on as strong as ever. His 41-year-old daughter, Kelly Osbourne, attended the 2026 GRAMMYs with her Slipknot fiancé, Sid Wilson. She spoke with PEOPLE ahead of a tribute event on the red carpet, where she revealed how she keeps her father with her every day.

“You know, it’s just such a beautiful thing that his peers are showing their love and respect for his work tonight, and it’s going to be an emotional experience for us,” she said.

As for how she’s doing, she said she’s doing “okay.”

“I won’t lie, I won’t be one of those people that say I’m fine because I’m not,” she continued. “That’s the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.”

Kelly has had a brilliant support network through this hardship, thankfully. “But I have my man, and I have my gorgeous baby, and my mom and my brother and I so bonded. I didn’t think we could ever get more bonded, but we did.”

How Kelly Osbourne Keeps Ozzy Osbourne Alive

“My father was one of the greatest men to ever live [on] the planet,” she went on. Kelly is incredibly grateful to the GRAMMYs for setting up the star-studded tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. “And to show I don’t have enough gratitude to the Grammys for what they’re doing tonight. You know, it’s a really beautiful thing.”

Kelly then explained the little rituals she performs daily to reflect on her father.

“There’s so many things that we do,” she said. “We always keep a seat at the table for him. I light a candle every day. For him, I wear a locket. It’s under my dress, you can’t see it, but it has his picture in it, and my baby opens it every day and gives it a kiss and says hi to Papa.”

Kelly Osbourne has a three-year-old son named Sidney with Sid Wilson.

“And every time I see the clock at 11:11, I know that’s him talking to me.”