Kelly Clarkson Makes Startling Discovery At Her Montana Ranch

Kelly Clarkson has had a rough go of it the last few years. Her difficult divorce from Brandon Blackstock has finally come to an end, but now her Montana ranch is falling into disrepair. The American Idol winner just made a startling discovery on her property.

A Primer On The Ranch

More than most celebrity homes, Clarkson’s Montana ranch has become a hot button item. When she and Blackstock were in the throes of divorce proceedings, a judge ordered Blackstock to leave the property. He refused, insisting he owned 50% of it. He squatted on the ranch for months until the divorce settlement was finalized.

In the divorce itself, Clarkson won once again. The judge ordered Blackstock to pay Clarkson $12,600 a month until June when he would be forced to leave. He’s still a co-owner of some property in Tennessee, but it seems like that’s going up for sale soon.

Even after the ruling came down, Blackstock is still a thorn in Clarkson’s side. He recently filed documents forcing her to remove security cameras for the remainder of his stay. Nothing about this process has come easy.

Falling Back Into The Earth

Yesterday, Clarkson took to Instagram to show off a startling discovery. She writes, “Found a large black hole on my ranch.” The photo appears to be of a sinkhole.

“I’m thinking #OuterRange if I jump in, when and where will I end up? Or who came out of it?” Clarkson says. Outer Range is an Amazon Prime series where Josh Brolin discovers a massive hole at the edge of some Wyoming property. Kudos to Clarkson for the timely reference.

Where Would She End Up?

If Clarkson were to jump into this hole, she’d probably just end up hurting herself. The bottom of a sinkhole is comprised of, shockingly, whatever fell into it in the first palace. Since this photo only seems to contain dirt and rocks, that’s most likely what awaits her on the other side.

If Clarkson felt like fixing up this hole, she should fill it with some big rocks, then small rocks, then fill the rest up with soil until it reaches ground level. Alternatively, as one Instagram commenter says, she could gift it to Blackstock: “that’s Brandon’s new home.” Another commenter offers some perfect advice, “Keep back don’t want that ground to BREAKAWAY.” Since Clarkson is leaving The Voice, she’ll have plenty of time to clean up the ranch.

