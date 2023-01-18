Kelly Clarkson Once Again Proves She Can Sing Anything With Incredible Rendition Of Blink-182 ‘s Biggest Hit

From singing to acting to hosting her own talk show—is there anything Kelly Clarkson can’t do? The American Idol winner frequently shows off her impressive vocal skills on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and a recent performance demonstrated that Clarkson can truly sing any genre.

Clarkson’s Popular ‘Kellyoke’ Segment

The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in 2019 and immediately became a hit with viewers. The talk show has already racked up 23 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as three trophies for Clarkson as Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host.

Clarkson interviews celebrities and shares stories of everyday people, but most fans’ favorite part of the show is the daily “Kellyoke” segment. Clarkson puts her impressive singing talents on display, belting out her favorite songs from the past and present.

Fans Praise Her Blink-182 Cover: ‘Girl You Can Sing ANYTHING’

Clarkson’s most recent Kellyoke pick has her fans celebrating her ability to sing any genre of song. Clarkson performed “All The Small Things” by the ’90s rock band Blink-182. In addition to singing the popular track, Clarkson got into character, sporting a flannel, choker, and combat boots for a ’90s grunge feel.

Viewers were impressed, as always, with Clarkson’s amazing vocal skills, as well as how perfectly her voice fit the song. The artist is frequently praised for her ability to sing songs from any genre and sound perfectly natural, from country to R&B to grunge rock.

“Girl you can sing ANYTHING and I’m here for it,” one fan commented on a clip that was posted to the show’s Instagram page. Another wrote, “I never knew I needed a Blink 182/Kelly Clarkson crossover, until this moment.”

“She can sing ANYTHING and make it gold dust!” one fan enthused. Another praised her outfit: “All the 90s outfit here!!! Flannel over a rock shirt, choker, grungy!! Love it!!! Also having flashbacks!! Haha.”

Could Another ‘Kellyoke’ EP Be On The Way?

Some fans wondered if this cover might be included on her next Kellyoke project. In 2022, Clarkson released the Kellyoke EP, with six covers of her favorite performances from the years past, including Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Whitney Houston’s “Queen of the Night,” and Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou.”

There’s no word yet on whether or not Clarkson is planning on recording another Kellyoke EP, but fans are hopeful that she will—and that “All The Small Things” will make it onto the project’s tracklist.