Keleigh Teller Shares Video From Inside Taylor Swift’s Chiefs Suite, Swifties Lose It

Swifites lost their minds when Keleigh Teller shared a TikTok video of herself and Taylor Swift celebrating in the Kansas City Chiefs suite. The video provided fans with an exclusive glimpse into the hijinks in the VIP suite as the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

Keleigh, a close friend of Taylor, joined the singer in celebrating the momentous victory. Also present were Cara Delevingne, Jason Kelce (Travis Kelce’s brother), and Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife.

During the eventful evening, Swift can be seen energetically mingling with friends in the suite. She leaps, embraces, and wears a wide smile in the footage.

To top it off, Keleigh Teller sets the sweet celebratory montage to the Taylor Swift song, “Long Live.” Of course, the footage made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

KELEIGH TELLER YOU ARE A BEAUTIFUL HUMAN THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS pic.twitter.com/4nYfbhy18C — Tayvis Nation 🏈🫶🏻 (@tayvisnation) January 30, 2024

Taylor Swift fans were brimming with excitement over Keleigh Teller’s candid footage. Many Swifties were simply overjoyed to see their idol so happy. “I’m crying over this. Taylor looks so happy,” one fan gushed. “i love how taylor is just hanging out & is able to be herself and hangout with her friends / the people she loves,” another fan agreed.

Swifties Noted That Taylor Swift Looked at Home and Declared Keleigh Teller One of Their Own

Yet another fan seemed to think the footage had family vibes. “taylor hugging kylie and high fiving jason at the same time is so sister in law of her i love it,” they wrote. Other Swifties couldn’t help but note where Keleigh’s place is in this epic love story.

“Keleigh is making maid of honor moves!” a Swift lover exclaimed. However, another fan seemed to think Keleigh belonged to a different family altogether. “Keleigh is head of the Swifties!!!”, they declared.

The Kansas City Chiefs secured an impressive win over the Baltimore Ravens, with a final score of 17-10. This victory guaranteed their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11th.

After the game, Swift sprinted towards the field for an epic smooch with Travis. This is the pop idol’s debut on the field since she started attending Travis Kelce’s games in the fall.

Swift became an NFL fixture after showing up at Arrowhead Stadium suites in September. Despite having a show in Tokyo the day before, Swift is still expected to attend the upcoming Super Bowl.