Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Boyfriend, Violent Incident Captured On Video

After capturing a physically violent incident on video, Keke Palmer has filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

As reported by Y! Entertainment, Keke Palmer has filed a domestic violence restraining order against her ex-partner, Darius Jackson. Palmer has accused Jackson of “striking her” and “throwing her over a couch.”

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Palmer claimed that her ex-boyfriend and child’s father Jackson, trespassed into her home and physically attacked her.

The Blast

Palmer’s court document reads, “On Sunday, November 5, Darius trespassed into my home, physically attacked me, knocked me over my couch and pinned me down, and stole my phone after I threatened to call the police.”

“This was all caught on home surveillance video,” the document continues.

“Unfortunately, ending my relationship with Darius has not ended his abuse – if anything, he is even more unhinged, volatile, and dangerous to both me and our son,” Palmer wrote. “This past Sunday, November 5, 2023, Darius trespassed into my home uninvited, without my knowledge or consent, and physically attacked me.”

Darius Jackson’s Violent History

Unfortunately, Keke Palmer claims this isn’t the first time Darius Jackson has been physically violent with her. In the court document, Palmer explains that there have been “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck.”

In the restraining order, Palmer further accuses Jackson of “destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

The talk show host and actress is asking the court to order Jackson to stay 100 yards away from her and their son.

Instagram

In addition to the restraining order, Palmer has filed for full custody—sole legal and physical—of her 8-month-old child.