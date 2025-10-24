Keith Urban Urges Fans to ‘Stop Reading’ into Lyric Changes Amid Nicole Kidman Divorce

Keith Urban is gently reminding fans to dial back the detective work when he switches up lyrics during his shows. He insists not every changed line is a coded message about his split from Nicole Kidman.

Videos by Suggest

The 57-year-old recently took the stage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena for the final stop of his High and Alive World Tour on October 17. Before performing his 2002 hit “You’ll Think of Me,” he made a few comments to the crowd.

“I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading s— into it. It’s called ‘You’ll Think of Me,'” the singer said per footage shared by a fan on TikTok.

@lindseyrob Keith Urban on 10/17 in Nashville: “I’ve been covering like this for a long time. Stop reading sh*t into it. It’s called You’ll Think of Me.” ♬ original sound – Lindsey

Urban changed “But you’ll think of me” to “But I betcha think about me!” He also replaced “Take your space and take your reasons” with “all your bulls— reasons.”

This Isn’t the First Lyrics Change from Keith Urban to Raise Eyebrows…

Shortly after Kidman filed for divorce on September 30, ending their 19-year marriage, Urban made headlines for altering the lyrics to his 2016 hit, “The Fighter.” He had previously shared that the song was inspired by his relationship with the Oscar-winning actress.

A clip shared by country artist Maggie Baugh showed Urban changing the lyrics during their performance. He altered “when they’re tryna get to you, baby I’ll be the fighter,” to, “when they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player.”

Baugh shared the video on social media on September 26, captioning it, “Did he just say that,” with an eyes emoji.

Kidman and Urban’s separation was reported on September 29, just one day before the Eyes Wide Shut actress filed for divorce. The couple, who married in June 2006, shares two daughters: Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.