Keith Urban Performs at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort Amid Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Despite his personal life woes, Keith Urban was all smiles as he performed at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort over the weekend.

Videos by Suggest

According to PEOPLE, the country music star performed at a private event hosted by Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt at the famous Florida resort.

President Trump was spotted at the event, sitting next to Pratt. The businessman reportedly donated $10 million to the world leader’s 2024 presidential election campaign. He then pledged another $5 billion to support Trump’s reindustrialization plan for the U.S.

While performing at Mar-a-Lago, Keith Urban sang Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” as well as Chapell Roan’s “Pink Pony Club.”

Urban, who has performed “Pink Pony Club” during other performances, confessed that he “almost cried” when he heard the hit track.

“Who doesn’t wanna find a safe place, wherever that is?” he said while appearing on the web series Intimate and Interactive. “You just wanna find your people – doesn’t matter what that is, just somewhere where you finally realize you belong there.”

He then noted, “God, that speaks to me.”

Roan previously showed her disapproval for the current U.S. president by declaring, “F— Trump for f—ing real.”

She also stated, “No, I’m not voting for Trump. Yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in.”

Keith Urban Recently Wrapped Up His ‘High and Alive World Tour’

The performance at Mar-a-Lago comes just weeks after Keith Urban wrapped up his “High and Alive World Tour.” The last performance took place in Nashville.

While he was on tour, Urban’s estranged wife, Nicole Kidman, officially filed for divorce.

A source told Us Weekly in October, “I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people. And I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in. Keith has moved on and has been open with Nicole about where he stands.”

The insider further pointed out that Kidman’s decision to file was a “long time coming.”

Kidman and Urban got married in 2006. They share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.