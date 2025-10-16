Keith Urban Falls Ill, Suddenly Cancels Concert

Keith Urban has cancelled a concert under the advice of his doctor after falling ill. Being put on complete vocal rest kinda clashes with his schedule, it seems.

The country singer has been meandering around the country performing, but had to let fans down in South Carolina after contracting an illness.

Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced the news on their Instagram. Keith Urban was supposed to perform in the Greenville arena on October 16. But due to coming down with laryngitis, singing has become an impossibility.

The Instagram statement goes into detail about his condition, and provides a statement from Keith Urban himself.

Keith Urban Has Laryngitis, Needs To Recover

“Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week,” the statement began.

“He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show.”

Keith Urban’s next show is on October 17, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

It is likely Keith Urban is on the mend, but a performance would reduce all of his recovery progress. If he isn’t, then I’d be cautiously optimistic about the Nashville show. There is a chance he’ll cancel this one, too, or that it may not be one of his best.

“If you purchased tickets through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically; there is nothing further ticketholders need to do. If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase,” the statement clarified.

Finally, Keith Urban wrote a statement to apologize to his fans. “Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU for granted. I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!” he issued.

Fans were very disappointed by this turn of events.