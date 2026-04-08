Parks and Rec star Aubrey Plaza and her partner, Girls actor Chris Abbott, are expecting their first child.

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A source close to the situation shared the news with PEOPLE, stating the couple would be welcoming their little one this fall.

“It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year,” the insider shared. “They feel very blessed.”

Plaza’s rep also confirmed the actress is pregnant.

The couple previously worked together on the Off-Broadway version of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea and the 2020 film Black Bear.

Plaza seemingly hid her baby bump while attending Paris Fashion Week last month.

The Actress Previously Mourned the Loss of Her Husband Jeff Baena

Plaza’s pregnancy comes a little over a year after her husband, Jeff Baena, suddenly passed away at the age of 47.

As previously reported, Baena died by suicide. He was discovered by an assistant at a home in the Los Angeles area on January 3 at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

Plalong, along with the Baena and Stern families, issued a statement days later.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy,” the statement read. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

It was later reported that Baena had been separated from Plaza at the time of his death. He allegedly had a phone conversation with Plaza the night before he was discovered dead.

Plaza was living in New York City while Baena was still based in Los Angeles.

Upon confirming her separation from Baena, Plaza also told the officers that Baena had made concerning remarks in October 2024. The comments prompted her to call a friend to perform a welfare check on Baena.

Plaza further shared that Baena had been undergoing therapy since the October 2024 incident. She claimed he did not have any previous suicide attempts. She last heard from him at 7:36 a.m. local time on January 3, when he texted her.

He was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. that same day.

Plaza and Baena had been married since 2021.











