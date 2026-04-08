lady-gaga-falls-ill

Lady Gaga told fans she was “heartbroken” after falling ill and being forced to cancel her latest tour performance.

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The 40-year-old “Shallow” singer announced she would have to cancel her third and final performance at Montreal’s Bell Centre. In an Instagram story posted on April 6, Gaga shared that she was suffering from a respiratory infection.

“I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show,” the “Abracadabra” Gaga began, per PEOPLE. “I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse.”

“My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today, and to be honest, I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve,” she added.

“I know how deeply disappointing this is, and I truly could not feel worse about letting you down,” the “Poker Face” singer wrote. “I’m so sorry to everyone who made plans to be there and support me. Being in Montreal and performing for you on Thursday and Friday was magical and deeply meaningful. To everyone who was coming tonight, I’m absolutely heartbroken and so sorry.”

Lady Gaga Has Three Shows Remaining on Her Current Tour

Gaga previously performed in Montreal on Thursday, April 2, and Friday, April 3, as part of her Mayhem Ball Tour. Following her Canadian dates, she has three shows remaining: two in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one at Madison Square Garden in New York City on April 13.

Lady Gaga performing at the 68th Grammy Awards back in February. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

The tour was expanded in September to include new dates and cities for 2026. This new leg kicked off in February in Glendale, Arizona, with stops in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Montreal, among other North American cities.

This isn’t the first time Gaga has rescheduled dates on this year’s tour. She previously moved her Miami show at the Kaseya Center to March 13 after canceling the original Sept. 3 performance due to vocal strain.