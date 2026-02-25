keith-urban-undergoing-major-business-change-in-wake-of-nicole-kidman-divorce

Weeks after finalizing his divorce from Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban underwent a major business change.

According to Page Six, the country superstar has parted ways with his longtime management team, including manager Gary Borman, who recently announced his retirement.

Borman also announced that he was shutting down his company after 50 years. He and Urban have been working together for 25 years.

“I’m so grateful to Gary (and my entire Borman Nashville family for the most incredible and successful time together,” Urban shared in a statement. “It was extraordinary – what we were able to accomplish together – and I’ll forever be grateful for the creative and collaborative spirit we were all a part of for so long.”

He then added, “I wish Gary and everyone at Borman Entertainment the very best journey ahead and look forward to what the future holds for all of us.”

Borman also stated that he and Urban have “shared a journey not unlike brothers.”

“The place that I have in my heart will remain warm and my mind filled with wonderful memories,” he said. “I have been and will remain a fan.”

Along with Urban, Borman has managed James Taylor, Faith Hill, and The Bee Gees.

Keith Urban Signs With Crush Management

Meanwhile, Billboard reports that Urban has moved on from Borman Entertainment and has signed with Crush Management.

The company, which was founded by Jonathan Daniel and Bob McLynn, also manages well-known musicians, including Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Miley Cyrus.

Speaking about signing Urban, Daniel stated, “It’ll be a full coast-to-coast plus Nashville effort on Keith. He’s a guitar hero!”

Urban’s career change comes just months after he and Kidman called it quits on their 19-year marriage. The couple officially separated in September 2025.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” one source said. “She dind’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

It was also reported that the exes had been living separately since the beginning of summer 2025.

The former couple got married in June 2006 and share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.